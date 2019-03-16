Scotland

Scotland's papers: New Zealand attack live-stream horror

  • 16 March 2019
Image caption The Scottish Sun features the mosque shootings in New Zealand. The attacker streamed the shooting live on Facebook, which "shocked and appalled" the world. It claims that the main suspect spent two years planning the attack.
Image caption The Scotsman calls the attack in New Zealand "horrific" and "senseless". It highlights that the the gunman, who identified himself as 28-year-old Australian citizen Brenton Tarrant, broadcast the attack on Facebook using a head-mounted camera.
Image caption The Daily Express focuses on the response from the home secretary who called it an "attack on the freedom and values that unite us all". Mr Javid was also quoted as saying the shooting made him feel "sick to his stomach".
Image caption MI5 is investigating the main suspect's links to right-wing extremists in Britain, according to the Times. It says Brenton Tarrant published a "manifesto" in which he said he was inspired by Islamophobic attacks in Britain.
Image caption That is also the lead in the Daily Mail, which says social media giants failed to react quickly enough to remove the footage.
Image caption The Press and Journal's north east front page reports that an Aberdeen man had to flee "for his life" after chaos erupted all around him in the wake of the New Zealand terrorist attack. Stevie Taylor, who moved to New Zealand from Aberdeen in December, said he fell into a "complete panic" soon after the shooting started.
Image caption The Herald's main story is about the thousands of school pupils from across Scotland who took part in climate change protests on Friday. Large protests took place in Glasgow's George Square and outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Organisers said students in at least 18 areas were going on strike, inspired by the Fridays for Future movement.
Image caption Keith Brown, the SNP's deputy leader, has said the momentum for Scottish independence has become unstoppable after the "unstable, undemocratic" Westminster's handling of Brexit over the past few days, according to the National.
Image caption The Angus and the Mearns edition of the Courier reports that a 29-year-old man has died after an accident at Orchardbank Business Park in Angus. Emergency services were called on Friday to the incident which involved an oil tanker.
Image caption And the Daily Star says footage has emerged of three-year-old Madeleine McCann getting on the plane for the holiday to Portugal where she went missing in 2007.

