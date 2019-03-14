Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Chaos reigns' as Brexit deal is back

  • 14 March 2019
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on the "chaos" of what it calls Wednesday's "mass revolt". The paper says Mrs May is threatening Brexiteers with "losing Brexit altogether" if they don't back her deal at the third attempt next week.
Image caption The Times also leads with what it calls "Brexit meltdown", and says Mrs May's deal is now "back from the dead". The paper reports that the primer minister is holding "secret compromise talks with the DUP and Brexiteers" to see what it will take for them to back her deal next week.
Image caption Brexit also dominates The Herald which reports how Scottish Secretary David Mundell was one of four Cabinet ministers who abstained on the crunch vote despite being ordered by the prime minister to support the government motion.
Image caption The Daily Express says Mrs May has "challenged MPs to cave in and accept her revamped Brexit deal" after they voted to reject a no-deal exit. "Don't let EU bullies win the day", says its headline.
Image caption The Brexit travails also dominate the front page of The National which carries a call from SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford for a people's vote on the deal for the UK to leave the EU.
Image caption The i leads with reports there has been a "total collapse of discipline" in the Conservative Party. "Senior Tories", it adds, are warning that the government is "edging closer to breakdown" after Wednesday's votes.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Brexit could be delayed "until further notice". It reports that a plot to delay Brexit by "up to two years" was under way on Wednesday night after Tory ministers Amber Rudd, David Gauke, Greg Clark and David Mundell did not vote with the government, therefore helping to rule out a no-deal Brexit
Image caption The Scotsman claims the UK government has "lost all authority" in parliament and suggests that a delay to Brexit is inevitable.
Image caption Away from Brexit, the Daily Record carries an interview with the mother of murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail ahead of the sentencing of her killer Aaron Campbell. Georgina Lochrane reveals her pain after Campbell smiled at her when his guilty verdict was read out in court.
Image caption The front page of The Scottish Sun focuses on the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007. The paper says a new documentary, set to be released on Netflix, will suggest Madeleine was taken by people traffickers.
Image caption The purchase of a Dundee-based building services contractor, which saw the loss of 374 jobs, out of administration leads the front page of The Courier. New owner Catalus Energy Investments is making an assessment of the defunct firm's order book to see if any of the axed staff can be re-hired.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with comments from the only survivor of an avalanche on Ben Nevis which killed three of his friends. Mathieu Biselx, 30, describes the noise of the avalanche and being swept down the mountain side.

