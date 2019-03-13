Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Science minister Richard Lochhead announced the funding on a visit to Glasgow Science Centre

Scotland's four science centres have been given a cash boost of £2.63m.

The latest grant from the Scottish government comes during British Science Week and brings the total funding given to the attractions over the last four years to £10m.

The money for 2019-20 is aimed at making Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) accessible to everyone.

It includes efforts to engage pupils in rural and deprived areas.

As well as an operational grant for the centres in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen, the fund includes:

• A schools transport subsidy, to support pupils in rural and deprived areas accessing the centres

• A community subsidy, to support centres' engagement with a greater diversity of people

Science minister Richard Lochhead announced the funding during a visit to Glasgow Science Centre.

Image copyright Google Image caption Edinburgh's Dynamic Earth will also receive the cash

He said: "Today's announcement of £2.63m will further our aim of increasing access to public science engagement events, as part of our STEM strategy for education and training."

"Our science centres help make science, technology, engineering and maths accessible to a wide public audience of all ages and from all backgrounds.

"More than 690,000 visitors passed through the doors of Scotland's four Science Centres in the calendar year 2018 alone, and this funding for 2019-20 will provide more opportunities for people from all over Scotland to get involved in science over the coming year."

Chief scientific adviser Prof Sheila Rowan said: "Science, technology, engineering and maths impact our everyday lives, and our science centres are great places to explore, discover and nurture skills.

"Through workshops, events and hands-on exhibitions, people of all ages can engage with STEM and learn about our world and beyond."