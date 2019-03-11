Scotland

Scotland's papers: Mum's pain over daughter's death

  • 11 March 2019
Image caption The mother of Abbie McLaren - the Motherwell schoolgirl who died after being hit by a car last month - has told the Scottish Sun of the upset her daughter's death has caused. She told the paper she feels as though her "heart has been ripped out".
Image caption The Herald front page carries warnings for Scots who do not have plans to support themselves in retirement. According to a new survey, more than half of Scots do not have any plans to support themselves financially in retirement – despite most of those asked saying the state pension will not be enough. The paper reports that one in three fear they will have to continue working to make ends meet.
Image caption The Times reports that senior Conservative MPs have told the prime minister to pull Tuesday's vote if she fails to secure significant concessions from Brussels. It quotes a senior party source as saying: "As it stands her deal is going to be defeated." Like many papers it features a photo of Briton Joanna Toole, who was killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.
Image caption The Daily Mail splashes on an article written for the paper by Environment Secretary Michael Gove, in which he urges "everyone who believes in democracy" to back Mrs May's deal.
Image caption Also previewing the Commons vote, the Daily Express headline reads: "Last change to take control of Brexit." The paper says that Mrs May is facing "Brexit high noon with just hours to save her deal and her premiership".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the EU is "preparing to charge Britain billions of pounds" in exchange for agreeing to a Brexit delay. The paper says that member states are "hardening" their attitudes towards pushing back the UK's date of departure from the bloc.
Image caption The Daily Record's front page introduces a series on a "national emergency" on Scotland's drug deaths. The paper says the death rate has been "slipping out of control as far back as 2007" and has "now reached epidemic proportions". Scotland's drug death rate is about eight times higher than the rest of the EU, it says.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on the attack on Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish by a spectator at a Championship match on Sunday. It says "football united in horror" at the event.

