Scotland

Scotland's papers: New abuse claims at Scots private school

  • 10 March 2019
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption Fresh abuse claims at Glasgow's St Aloysius' College appear on the front page of the Sunday Mail. The report says claims have been made to solicitors representing a former pupil who reported serious allegations to police
Image copyright The Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption Following on from its front page on Saturday, The Scottish Sun on Sunday continues with the Brendan Rodgers "burglar" selfie. The paper gives an interview with the Leicester City manager, who said there were "no words" to describe his feelings at the image apparently taken outside his home.
Image copyright The Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with its investigation into online sales of breast milk, which the report says is potentially harmful to babies' health.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption With less than three weeks to go until the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, Brexit makes many headlines. The Sunday Express runs with: "Rotten deal means we'll never leave the EU" in reference to an article in the paper by pro-Brexit Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption While the focus of the Sunday National is the impact Brexit will have on medicine in Scotland - SNP MEP Alan Smyth and party MSP Bob Doris have urged the EU to allow Scotland to remain within a Europe-wide network of medical expertise on rare diseases, the paper reports.
Image copyright The Sunday Times
Image caption The Sunday Times says Theresa May has been warned by cabinet ministers that she may have to "fall on her sword" to save Brexit.
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday says the push to take Britain out of the European Union has damaged trust in Westminster. The lead story is Theresa May's warning that "no one knows" what will happen if her plan is defeated.
Image copyright The Herald on Sunday
Image caption The Herald on Sunday looks at repairs at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, which the paper reports will cost £50m.
Image copyright The Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption And the controversial smacking ban appears on the front of The Scottish Mail on Sunday - the paper reports that parents are pushing against the rule that would see them "criminalised".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites