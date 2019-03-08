Image copyright PA Image caption Nicola Benedetti tours throughout the world

Violinist Nicola Benedetti said it was an "enormous honour" to be given her CBE by Prince Charles at a Buckingham Palace investiture.

It was announced in the New Year Honours that the Ayrshire-born classical musician would be awarded the medal.

Following the ceremony, Ms Benedetti said she was inspired to do "more of the best" that she could do.

In 2004, aged 16, she won the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition.

She performs throughout the world and has recently completed a tour in China with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Asked what advice she would give children taking up an instrument, Ms Benedetti said "find the moments that give you confidence and the things that give you confidence".

She added: "Once you find those things, embed it with hard work.

"Look for the things you feel you are good at and that you feel you can give something to and then put in the hard graft."