A top neurologist has warned patients are being "left in the dark" about access to medicines after Brexit.

Prof John Paul Leach says patients are already reporting shortages in some vital epilepsy drugs.

Specialists in palliative care also say they have concerns about the impact of Brexit.

The UK government has said uninterrupted supply of medicines will be a priority in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Advice issued by Whitehall states that "if everyone does what they need to do" (including suppliers, hauliers and the NHS) then the UK government is confident medicine supplies will be uninterrupted.

'Leaving patients in the dark'

But Prof Leach, a neurologist at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, is among a number of medical experts demanding more clarity on arrangements.

He said: "There is not enough information and it is leaving patients somewhat in the dark.

"These are patients who depend on their treatment, and depend on the certainty of their treatment, and leaving them in the dark is not acceptable.

"In the last few months it has become apparent that there are some difficulties in obtaining different types of anti-epilepsy drugs."

Image caption Prof John Paul Leach said "the worst thing that can happen is to have patients uncertain and worried about where there next dose of medication is going to come from"

The epilepsy expert added: "We need more information about what is happening, what the risks are and what is being done to mitigate those risks.

"In approaching the UK government we have asked for reassurance, we have been told that things will be fine and that measures are in place - but we have no idea what these measures are.

"The worst thing that can happen is to have patients uncertain and worried about where there next dose of medication is going to come from."

The supply of medicines is reserved to Westminster but a string of health charities - Diabetes Scotland, Epilepsy Scotland, Marie Curie Scotland and the MS Society - have called for the Scottish government to reveal its own contingency plans about how the storage and distribution of medicines will work north of the Border in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Kathryn Hamling, head of clinical services at Highland Hospice, which offers palliative care services throughout the Highlands, said the impact of Brexit was already being felt in the hospice sector.

She said: "We are aware that there may be some delay or some difficulty in getting some very necessary medication.

"This is a cohort of people who are often taking complex drug regimes and if there was a delay or an inability to access those drug regimes it would obviously affect the care we can give them.

"To have patients or families with that extra concern at a very distressing time is something we would want to avoid. So I think we would be looking for assurances about that access."

Image copyright alicjane Image caption The UK imports more than 37 million packets of medicines each month

She added: "I think one of the main areas where we are going to see an impact, and maybe we already are, is in the workforce.

"The majority of people being cared for at the end of life are at home or in the care homes, and a significant proportion of people who work in those areas are non-UK EU nationals, and if that is going to reduce, then a service that is already stretched is going to be stretched even further."

John Mitchell, a pharmacist at the Lochardil Pharmacy in Inverness, which supplies Highland Hospice, said he was experiencing supply issues but was not sure at this stage if it was attributable to Brexit.

He said: "Generally, we can put our hands on most things the day after they've been ordered.

"Unfortunately what's happening now is that things are coming in and out of stock on a random basis and all we can really do is take advice from other people, talk to manufacturers to see if there are any long lasting shortages, or when they might expect to have things back in stock."

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "It is unacceptable that the issue of medicine supply should arise.

"The concerns raised by Prof Leach outline the profound and lasting impact a 'no deal' Brexit would have on patient care as well as wider health services.

"We are working closely with health boards to ensure they are as prepared as possible for all Brexit scenarios, including ensuring supplies of medicines, devices and vaccines are protected."