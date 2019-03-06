Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Raise smoking age to 21' and pupils' strike

  • 6 March 2019
Image caption The Herald leads with proposals for the legal age for smoking to be put up from 18 to 21. The Scottish government will host a conference to discuss how to create a "tobacco-free" generation by 2034. The paper says ministers want to look at "tough measures to reach out to younger smokers more effectively".
Image caption The Scotsman reports on Edinburgh council confirming that pupils will be allowed to stay away from school to take part in a protest highlighting global climate change. The latest series of UK-wide demonstrations on 15 February will include a youth protest outside the Scottish Parliament.
Image caption The National focuses on the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Assembly joining forces to oppose Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. Politicians in Edinburgh and Cardiff want to rule out a no-deal situation and have called for an Article 50 extension to find "the best way forward for Scotland, Wales and the UK as a whole."
Image caption The Sun says former Rangers chief executive Charles Green is suing police and prosecutors for £20m over his "wrongful arrest". The 65-year-old businessman was held over an alleged fraudulent buy-out of the Ibrox club before the case was dropped.
Image caption The Times claims Scottish Labour party chiefs have "thwarted" a bid to tackle the ongoing antisemitism row. The paper says calls for all election candidates to undergo diversity training have been dismissed.
Image caption Irish police are helping with the investigation as the packages appear to have been sent from Dublin, the i reports. The paper says a counter-terror inquiry has been launched, with officers confirming that the three incidents were linked.
Image caption The Telegraph also focuses on the Irish link, pointing out that all three packages had Irish postmarks. Security sources have told the paper that, while it is too early to speculate who was behind the parcels, dissident republican terrorism is one line of inquiry.
Image caption The Daily Mail claims research has shown that elderly and vulnerable Scots will be hardest hit by continued bank and cash machine closures. A study called The Access to Cash Review, commissioned by ATM provider Link, warns the country's "entire cash infrastructure is becoming unviable".
Image caption The Express carries a warning that criminal gangs are "flooding" the UK with "dangerous rogue medicines". Unlicensed pills which are being sold over the internet include painkillers, tranquilisers and slimming aids and experts say they are putting lives at risk, the paper reports.
Image caption The front page of the Press and Journal's North-East edition is dominated by a picture of a a large gorse fire in Aberdeenshire. Emergency services were alerted to the blaze near Banff on Tuesday afternoon.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition says young former patients at Ninewells Hospital have been recruited for a "hard-hitting anti-smoking campaign" to encourage more people to quit. Messages recorded by the children will be played in the hospital grounds when someone is spotted lighting up.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on what it describes as a "snub" for TV duo Ant and Dec at the Royal Television Society annual awards night. The paper says it is the first time since 2010 that the pair have not been nominated for the awards.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites