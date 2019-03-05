Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A review has been carried out of policing at football matches

The safety of fans at Scottish football stadiums is to be highlighted as a key concern in a review on match policing, BBC Scotland has learned.

The report, due to be published on Wednesday, says inconsistencies in stadium checks by local authorities could leave fans at risk.

However it lays out that generally, policing of Scottish football is fit for purpose.

It was commissioned by Police Scotland following a crush outside Celtic Park.

It comes as the government and football authorities continue to debate issues such as coin throwing and sectarianism.

The football lead of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Dep Ch Con Mark Roberts, is due to detail the findings of his review on Wednesday.

He led a team who looked at operational planning for matches, intelligence gathering and allocation of police resources on match days.

BBC Scotland has learned his report will call for better engagement between police and supporters.

Police Scotland announced they had asked Dep Ch Con Roberts to conduct the review one month after a crush at Celtic Park.

Concerns over the issuing of safety certificates have been raised by the Football Stadium Officers Association (FSOA).

A FSOA spokesperson said: "We identified a lack of consistency among local authorities in the discharge of their responsibilities as to the licensing of stadiums - specifically the issue of safety certificates.

"We have raised these concerns with the Scottish government, Cosla and the relevant football authorities."

Councillor Alison Evison, Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) president, said the body takes the licensing of stadiums "very seriously".

She continued: "We have a strong record of safety on football events activity.

"Scotland's councils engage with partners to ensure the protection of our local communities who attend football matches and other events across the country.

"We treat our community safety role with high priority.

"Going forward if there are improvements identified of course local government and Cosla will work positively with partners to find solutions."

'Worry and panic'

One person was taken to hospital and four more were injured during the crush at Celtic Park on 2 September last year.

The incident happened about 20 minutes before the 12:00 kick-off against Rangers, as Celtic supporters tried to make their way into the stadium.

It came after stadium access points were changed.

Celtic later apologised to fans and said the match was the first occasion which featured new segregation and access arrangements for the Old Firm fixture.

Some fans said the new plan resulted in some supporters being forced to climb over a high fence to escape the overcrowding, with one falling from a wall.

People helped each other to climb over a wall

Speculation arose regarding a gate having been closed on Janefield Street and contributing to the congestion.

Police insisted, according to their understanding, the gate was open at all times but would have the issue included in the review.

Police had earlier cordoned off a section of London Road to allow Rangers' 800 fans access, forcing more home supporters than usual to use the Janefield Street entry point.

Fans told BBC Scotland how an atmosphere of "worry and panic" quickly escalated as hundreds were later caught in a second crush in a corridor under the stadium's North Stand.

'Treated like criminals'

Police Scotland promised to meet with supporters to discuss their concerns following criticism of its operation.

Celtic supporter groups called for a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile Jeanette Findlay, chairwoman of the Celtic Trust, said there was a culture inside the police service in Scotland to treat the fans as though they are "potential criminals".

She told the BBC: "The culture is thinking about and planning for games in that way. It's not about thinking, here are a group of citizens who are in a crowd situation and we need to keep them safe."

The match ended in a 1-0 victory for Celtic.

'Unacceptable conduct'

The review comes days after Scotland's justice secretary said serious measures were required to tackle unacceptable conduct at football matches.

Humza Yousaf said "nothing was off the table" when it came to dealing with sectarianism and violent behaviour.

His remarks followed a series of incidents, including Saturday night's Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Hibernian where a glass bottle was thrown at Celtic forward Scott Sinclair.

Last week, footage showed an object almost hitting Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during Wednesday's 2-1 win for Celtic.

And last month Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd criticised Celtic fans after being hit by a coin and subjected to sectarian abuse while warming up as a substitute during the sides' meeting at Rugby Park.