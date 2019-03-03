Scotland

Scotland's papers: 172,000 babies 'damaged' by alcohol

  • 3 March 2019
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with an exclusive report on the "hidden toll of Scotland's drink problem". The paper reports 172,000 babies have been diagnosed with foetal alcohol spectrum disorder.
Image copyright Sunday Times
Image caption Celtic and Rangers could face ground closures in a bid to crackdown on sectarianism and offensive behaviour at football, according to the Sunday Times.
Image copyright The Herald on Sunday
Image caption The Herald on Sunday leads with scathing criticism of Scottish Labour leader by GMB Scotland chief Gary Smith.
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has vowed his party will not get bogged down in a second independence referendum, according to the Scotland on Sunday.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with report on a forthcoming appearance on the new BBC Scotland channel by a man who trained his pet pug to give a Nazi salute.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National claims the SNP was "frozen out" of the BBC's Newsnight programme last month. It reports 69 politicians appeared on the programme but none were from the party.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express leads with the search in California for a missing Scot who has been accused of trying to fake his own death.

