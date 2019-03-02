Scotland

Scotland's papers: Brendan Rodgers and 'culture of fear'

  • 2 March 2019
Image caption A grinning Brendan Rodgers features on the front page of the Daily Record. The new Leicester City manager revealed he hopes to return to the Celtic hot seat one day, despite angering fans of the Scottish champions by his sudden departure for the English Premiership.
Image caption The Sun also features Brendan Rodgers on its front page. The former Celtic manager criticised supporters who were filmed singing an offensive song about him, which referenced the IRA, in an Edinburgh pub.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a call by Education Secretary John Swinney for Scotland's chief inspector of schools to consider scrapping the existing grading system so reports do not contribute to a "culture of fear" among teachers.
Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes Scottish Conservatives are "terrified" of a second independence referendum, according to The National. The paper also features a review of the first week of The Nine, the flagship news programme on the new BBC Scotland channel.
Image caption The Herald claims that environmental campaigners are threatening to mount a daily campaign of "civil disobedience" outside Glasgow City Council's headquarters in George Square. The paper also covers the launch of a consultation to allow boys into Scotland's last state school for girls.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with excerpts from Holby City actor John Michie's powerful victim impact statement after his daughter's boyfriend was convicted of her manslaughter. The star said his family had been left "broken" before Ceon Broughton was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years.
Image caption The Star leads with the moving statements by Louella Fletcher-Michie's family. It also reports that the search for missing Madeline McCann has secured an additional £300,000.
Image caption Tour operators are offering "unprecedented" discounts on Easter hoilidays after a slump in bookings due to fears over Brexit, according to The Times. The paper also features an image of Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson competing in the women's pentathlon at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims army veterans will be told later this month that they will face trial for the deaths of 14 civilians on Bloody Sunday, one of the most controversial and defining events of the Northern Ireland Troubles.
Image caption The Press & Journal leads with a court victory by Aberdeen in the club's bid to get the green light for its new £50m stadium.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports Britain's high streets are facing a crisis as millions of shoppers abandon town and city centres to buy goods online.

