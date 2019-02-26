Scotland

Scotland's papers: Labour backs second Brexit referendum

  • 26 February 2019
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn's decision to back a second referendum on Brexit leads a number of Scotland's front pages, including the i newspaper. It says the Labour leader surprised MPs with the "policy shift", which came after a series of resignations from his party.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports that the Labour leader's enthusiasm for a second public vote "caught many in his own party and outside it by surprise". It adds that the move was described as "positive" by Nicola Sturgeon but she added that she would wait for more detail on the move.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption Theresa May is ready to rule out a no deal Brexit after facing a "mass revolt" of MPs, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. It reports that as many as 15 Conservative MPs are said to be "ready to resign" over the issue.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn made the decision to back a second public vote on Brexit in an effort to "placate anger in his party" following the resignation of eight MPs, according to The Scotsman. But it adds that another referendum faces significant hurdles as the policy is unable to command majority support in the House of Commons.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Jeremy Corbyn's decision prompted a backlash from Labour MPs in Leave-supporting areas. Caroline Flint, MP for Don Valley, warned there would "never be unity in the party" if it backed another referendum.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express describes Mr Corbyn's move as a "cynical attempt to cancel Brexit" and a "desperate bid to halt defections" from the Labour party.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Scotland edition of The Times says AirBnB has been "bombarding" MSPs with emails in a bid to prevent tough new regulations on the short-term lets.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption Driverless cars could be programmed to make moral decisions, according to The Herald. It reports that lawyers say cars in the future may be given instructions about how to choose the lesser of two evils - for example killing one pedestrian on the pavement rather than several people on the road.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Courier reports that a construction firm has been fined £600,000 after admitting that its negligence led to the death of a Dundee man working on the third Don crossing in Aberdeen.
Image copyright The Press and Journal
Image caption The Inverness, Highlands and Islands edition of the Press and Journal leads with tributes to a teenager killed in a road accident on the A82. It says 18-year-old Samuel Foster's car burst into flames following the crash between Inverness and Drumnadrochit on Sunday night.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption Alesha MacPhail's killer was in regular contact with a convicted sex offender in the months before he raped and murdered the six-year-old, according to the Daily Record.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The family of a woman who disappeared 13 years ago has spoken to The Scottish Sun. It says DNA from a fragment of skull found by a fisherman in Shetland proved a match to Lynne Murray, who was last seen in Aberdeen.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Scotland edition of the Daily Star reports the reality stars Gemma Collins and James "Arg" Argent have split.

