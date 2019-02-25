Image caption The last series of Still Game began on the launch night of the new channel

The new BBC Scotland channel had five of the top 10 most-watched programmes across the country on its Sunday launch night.

The first episode of the final series of Still Game pulled in the highest-ever ratings for a digital channel in Scotland.

Nearly 700,000 viewers watched the popular sitcom featuring pensioners Jack and Victor.

Across the evening, BBC Scotland had an average viewing share of 13%.

The figures made it the third most-watched channel in Scotland, behind BBC One and STV.

It also reached more 16 to 34-year-olds in Scotland than any other channel.

Between 21:00 and midnight, BBC Scotland's viewing share moved the channel into second spot ahead of STV.

The other shows to make it into the top 10 most-watched were two episodes of A Night at the Theatre, Burnistoun Tunes In and The People's News.

Image caption Chvrches' singer Lauren Mayberry was the first voice to be heard on the channel

Steve Carson, head of multi-platform commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: "This is a strong start for the new channel and we're delighted that viewers have come to us in such significant numbers for our opening night's schedule.

"Our aim is to build a channel which resonates with audiences across Scotland through relevant and compelling content.

"We appreciate that ratings will settle down over time, but we are encouraged by the very positive audience feedback that we've had for our first night."

First voice

A specially-commissioned short film featuring Scottish band Chvrches and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra opened proceedings.

Chvrches' singer Lauren Mayberry was the first voice to be heard on the channel, performing the band's song Miracle accompanied by images of Scottish people, places and landscapes.

The first programme - a special one-off entertainment show - was presented by Iain Stirling, the Scottish comedian best known for his Love Island voiceover.

"A Night At The Theatre" featured chart stars Lewis Capaldi and Nina Nesbitt, as well as comedians Elaine C Smith and Larry Dean.

Where can I find the new channel?