Image caption Alesha MacPhail had been on a holiday on the Isle of Bute

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of the abduction, rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.

Her naked body was found on the Isle of Bute after she was reported missing on the morning of 2 July last year.

Alesha had suffered 117 injuries and died from significant pressure being applied to her face and neck.

The teenager - who cannot be named because he is under 18 - was found guilty after a nine-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

In a witness impact statement, Alesha's mother Georgina Lochrane said her world had been ripped from her.

She added that she "had nightmares about what happened" to her daughter.

Alesha's father Robert MacPhail said day-to-day life was "almost impossible".

Judge Lord Matthews told the teenage killer he had stolen Alesha's life "in committing some of the most wicked and evil crimes this court has ever heard of in decades of dealing with depravity".

The boy faces detention without limit of time and will be sentenced on 21 March.

Alesha was just days into a three-week holiday on Bute when she was taken from her grandparents' home on Ardbeg Road, Rothesay.

Alerted detectives

Her grandparents, father and his girlfriend, who were sleeping in the flat, did not hear her being lifted from her bed.

A major search was launched when the family woke to find that Alesha was missing.

The six-year-old's body was found in the grounds of a former hotel on the island.

The killer's own mother later alerted detectives after reviewing footage from two CCTV cameras outside the family home, which showed him coming and going three times between 01:54 and 04:07.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alesha's body was found in the grounds of a former hotel

Separate footage from two houses on Marine Place captured an eerie figure walking along the shoreline around 02:25.

The individual appeared to be carrying something in front of them.

A pathologist told the jury Alesha, who lived in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, had no marks on her feet.

This means she was carried to her death, a journey police estimate would have taken up to 17 minutes.

Drug debt

DNA evidence linking the accused to the scene was also recovered on Alesha's body and on the clothes she had worn to bed.

A forensic expert told the court the chances of the samples belonging to anyone other than the 16-year-old were more than one in a billion.

The jury heard the teenager previously bought cannabis from Alesha's father, Robert MacPhail, but the pair fell out five months before her death over an unpaid £10 drug debt.

At the start of the trial the accused lodged a special defence of incrimination blaming Mr MacPhail's girlfriend, Toni McLachlan, for the murder.

The 18-year-old, who was the last person in the flat to see Alesha alive, denied having anything to do with the crime.