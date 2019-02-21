Image copyright PA

A teaching union has voted to accept the latest pay offer.

Employers say the deal - a 9% rise by April followed by a further 3% rise next year - is the best pay offer in the UK's public sector.

In a Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) consultative ballot, 64% of respondents voted to accept.

The largest teaching union, the EIS, has urged its members to vote against the deal, with results expected later on Thursday.

A ballot on strike action is likely if rejected.

Seamus Searson, general secretary of the SSTA, said: "The government must not see this decision as a boost to teacher morale as many members were voting to get a pay rise that has been long overdue.

"Members are equally unhappy with a three-year deal and are insisting on a re-opener clause for 2020 so that teachers' salaries are not allowed to deteriorate.

"Members are demanding urgent efforts to address teacher workload and support in dealing with pupil behaviour".

"The SSTA welcomes the measures to improve salaries for those entering the profession but has real a concern that this offer is going to do little to encourage teachers to remain in the profession."