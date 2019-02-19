Scotland

Scotland's papers: Second wave of Labour MPs set to quit party

  • 19 February 2019
Image caption Most of the papers lead on the seven MPs who resigned from the Labour Party with The Herald among those carrying predictions that more MPs will join the newly formed "Independent Group".
Image caption "Leader who's lost the plot" declares the Scottish Daily Mail, which claims Labour has been "blown apart" by the biggest split in British politics in 40 years.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims Jeremy Corbyn can expect a further wave of resignations following the "gang of seven" quitting Labour and also reports how former Militant leader Derek Hatton has been readmitted to the party.
Image caption The Times carries a warning by deputy Labour leader Tom Watson that the party must change direction or face a deeper split.
Image caption The National leads on speculation over how the split will impact the prospects of Scottish independence and the outcome of the next general election.
Image caption The chief concerns of the seven MPs who have quit - Brexit, national security and the party's stance on anti-semitism - are laid out on the front of the Daily Record.
Image caption Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray is on the front page of The Scotsman, claiming Jeremy Corbyn has "pushed too many to the brink" during his tenure as leader of the party.
Image caption The i carries a column from one of the seven MPs to quit - Chuka Umunna - who explains why people should support "our new vision for British politics".
Image caption The Sun leads on comments about the Manchester bombing by Shamima Begum, who left the UK as a schoolgirl four years ago to join the Islamic State group in Syria. "How dare she?" asks the Sun, which claims she says the attack was justified.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on the same story, saying Ms Begum's remarks have sparked an outcry.
Image caption And there's a different take in the Daily Star, which reports that Eastenders star Danny Dyer has said Ms Begum should be allowed back so she can explain herself.
Image caption The Courier leads with a story about a Fife chemistry teacher who has been banned from teaching after allowing pupils to watch "pornographic" videos in class. The General Teaching Council for Scotland ruled the material inappropriate and removed her name from the teaching register.
Image caption A man who preyed on woman and youngsters in the north east of Scotland over four decades is the lead story in the Aberdeen edition of the Press and Journal. Douglas Ewen, 59, has been jailed for life.

