Scotland's papers: Trump's Turnberry ads pulled by Facebook

  • 14 February 2019
Image caption According to The Scotsman, Facebook has removed more than 100 adverts for Donald Trump's hotels and golf courses after ruling they had breached strict new transparency rules surrounding political advertising and failed to disclose who had paid for the promotions.
Image caption The Daily Record claims the father of road death victim Abbie McLaren was in the car that knocked down and killed his daughter. The paper says John McLaren was a passenger in the vehicle when it struck the 12-year-old on a road near her home in Motherwell on Tuesday.
Image caption The Herald reports that a former Rangers chief has told club chairman Dave King "I want out" as he and his brother agree to sell their stakes in the club for £1.3m.
Image caption Scotland's most eminent universities have unveiled dramatically lower entry requirements for children from poor backgrounds for a wide array of courses, according to the Scottish edition of The Telegraph.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with the trial of a 16-year-old boy accused of killing six-year-old Alesha MacPhail. It features the evidence of a woman the teenager claims was responsible for Alesha's death.
Image caption The Scottish Sun also has the court case on its front page, saying Toni McLachlan denies having sex with the teenager accused of the murder, and planting his DNA on Alesha's body.
Image caption The Times has traced a former London schoolgirl who travelled to Syria to join the Islamic State group, in a refugee camp. Shamima Begum, 19, who was one of three pupils from Bethnal Green to leave for Syria in 2015, has told the paper she now wants to return to the UK.
Image caption The National claims the BBC has been plunged into fresh controversy, saying Fiona Hyslop's full response to an angry Unionist was secretly edited out from last week's Question Time in Motherwell.
Image caption The i says Theresa May risks an embarrassing Commons defeat at the hands of Eurosceptic Tories who claim she has taken a no-deal Brexit off the negotiating table.
Image caption The Daily Mail's front page carries a warning from the Duchess of Cornwall against "fad diets". In an interview with the paper she highlights the risks of celebrity-inspired dairy-free diets, saying they could leave young women at risk of brittle bones.
Image caption The Courier reports that Dundee City Council is calling for a major clampdown on the sale of unhealthy foods in cafes and takeaways in a bid to combat Scotland's soaring obesity rates.
Image caption The Press and Journal says thieves have stolen more than £26,000 of equipment from a cash-strapped council in just six months.
Image caption The Daily Star says ITV show the X Factor faces a "massive overhaul", including plans to axe public auditions, cut jobs and introduce celebrity contestants. The paper says the show has struggled to find fresh talent to follow in the footsteps of success stories like boy band One Direction.

