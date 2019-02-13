Scotland

Scotland's papers: Brexit deal bid and Alesha trial latest

  • 13 February 2019
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of "running down the clock" over Brexit in her bid to pass a last-minute deal, according to The Scotsman. The paper also features a picture of a young protestor at a demonstration against Midlothian Council's plans to scrap music tuition in schools.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with an admission by Alesha MacPhail's father that he sold cannabis to the teenager accused of her murder. It also features a report on a row in the Commons after the SNP's Ian Blackford called Prime Minister Theresa May a "liar".
Image copyright Herald
Image caption The Herald highlights a new survey which claims one in three women has been a victim of sexual harassment. The school music tuition protests, which forced Midlothian council into a u-turn, also feature on the front page.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record features an exclusive about a grandmother who is critically ill with a hospital infection. The paper also covers the Alesha MacPhail murder trial and features a picture of the six-year-old and her father on the front page.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail hails the reader response to its campaign to clean up Britain after 55,000 people signed the pape's petition in two weeks. It also features a picture of the Duchess of Sussex.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal features the trial of a babysitter accused of shaking a baby to the danger of her life. It also highlights "the winter danger that lurks in Scotland's mountains".
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Courier reports locals in Fife have pledged support for a Scout group in Cardenden after their newly-refurnished hall was partially destroyed in a fire. The paper also features a picture of singer/songwriter Ben Folds and reveals fans will have to pay up to £4,600 to join him for a "special VIP weekend" in July.
Image copyright National
Image caption The National poses a number of questions for the BBC about a guest who appeared on last week's Question Time in Motherwell.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports the head of MI6 is expected to stay in post beyond his retirement to guide the service through the post-Brexit period. The paper also features an action picture of legendary English goalkeeper Gordon Banks, who has died aged 81.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Telegraph leads with Bank of England chief Mark Carney's comments that Brexit could trigger a "new global order" of free trade, despite its previous reservations.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express claims a "secret Brexit plot" was hatched in a hotel. It also features comments by actor George Clooney who compared the treatment of the Duchess of Sussex in sections of the media to the experiences of the late Princess Diana.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a report which claims US singer Katy Perry has been criticised for her choice of footwear.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites