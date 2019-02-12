Scotland

Scotland's papers: Cancer record and Alesha murder trial

  • 12 February 2019
Image caption Children as young as 10 are being diagnosed with bowel cancer as cases among the young reach a record high, according to The Herald. It also features a picture of Have I Got News for You star Ian Hislop and comedy scriptwriter Nick Newman, ahead of the Glasgow premiere of their play, Trial by Laughter.
Image caption The Sun leads with the opening day of the Alesha MacPhail murder trial, which saw the teenage accused blame another woman for the crime. The paper also highlights a US TV interview with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in which she claimed Scotland would be independent within five years.
Image caption The Daily Record also leads with the Alesha MacPhail murder trial at the High Court in Glasgow and highlights the return of the BBC's Crackerjack.
Image caption Rural communities are being "cut off" as bank branches and cashpoints disappear from high streets, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper also features a picture of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail as a 16-year-old went on trial for her rape and murder at the High Court in Glasgow.
Image caption A blueprint for a new law to keep children safe on social media, drafted by the NSPCC charity, dominates the front page of the Daily Telegraph.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with the "cash machine misery" that has seen 500 machines disappear every month. The paper also features a picture of the singer Dua Lipa after her double Grammy triumph.
Image caption The National splash focuses on an admission by Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd that universal credit is linked to a rise in food banks.
Image caption The founder of a north-east cardiac charity claims youngsters are being failed by the NHS, reports the Press and Journal. The paper also features a picture of an angler at the start of the salmon season.
Image caption Facebook and Google face a crackdown in the "battle against fake news" as part of a UK government review, reports The i.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with claims in a new Amazon documentary that Jesus was a "shoeless Greek philosopher who renounced woman and booze and grew a long beard".
Image caption The Scotsman claims hundreds of patients are dying as they wait to be discharged from hospital. The front page also features a picture of the new team for The Nine, the flagship news programme on the new BBC Scotland channel.

