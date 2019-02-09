Image caption Jim and Ann McQuire from Cumbernauld and Lisa and Billy Graham from Perth were killed in Tunisia in 2015

Seven jihadists have been jailed for life over gun and grenade attacks in Tunisia that killed 60 people, including two couples from Scotland.

The first attack on the Bardo Museum in Tunis killed 22 people. Three months later, 38 tourists were shot dead at Port El Kantaoui near Sousse.

Lisa and Billy Graham from Perth were killed in the second attack along with Jim and Ann McQuire from Cumbernauld.

Other defendants received lesser prison terms, but 27 were acquitted.

The man believed to have masterminded both attacks, Chamseddine al-Sandi, remains on the run, but there are reports that he was killed in a US air strike in Libya.

Two separate trials were held over the attacks, which Islamic State militants said they had carried out.

Three gunmen - two in the Bardo attack and one in Sousse - were shot dead at the scene.

In the Sousse trial, four militants were given life sentences, while five others were sentenced to between six months and 16 years. A further 17 were acquitted.

Image caption Most of those who died in the Tunisian beach attack were British

Three Bardo defendants also got life terms and a number of others were jailed for shorter periods. At least 10 were acquitted.

'Take comfort'

Scotland's Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said he hoped the families of those killed could take some comfort from the sentencing.

He said: "Today is a day to remember all of the victims of this senseless and cowardly terrorist attack and my thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with their families and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"I hope that the families of James and Ann McQuire, from Cumbernauld, and Billy and Lisa Graham, from Bankfoot, can take some comfort from the fact that these perpetrators have been brought to justice."

Image caption Humza Yousaf said he hoped the families would take comfort from the sentencing

The first attack on the Tunis museum happened in March 2015. In June the same year 38 tourists, most of them British, were shot dead at Port El Kantaoui.

In 2017 an inquest heard how Lisa and Billy Graham rushed into the hotel after hearing gunfire from the beach.

Staff led them to an office area where they were shot by Seifeddine Rezgui. He was later killed by security forces.

'Big joker'

The couple had been celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary while on holiday at the resort.

The inquest also heard Mrs Graham was nicknamed "sun goddess" and was a very caring and thoughtful woman who loved to laugh. The two had reportedly travelled to Tunisia to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Mr Graham, 51, who volunteered for St Johnstone football club in his spare time, was described as "happy-go-lucky and a big joker" who loved to make people laugh.

James McQuire, 66, and his wife Ann, 63, from Cumbernauld, were shot near a hotel swimming pool as they tried to flee the gunman.

Details of how Mr McQuire waited for 20 minutes on an ambulance were also heard at an inquest.

A state of emergency has been in place since the attacks.