Scotland

Scotland's papers: Edinburgh tourist tax and staff parking charges

  • 8 February 2019
Image caption The Scotsman leads with Edinburgh set to become the first city in the UK to introduce a so-called tourist tax. Highland Council is tipped to follow Edinburgh's lead after councillors in the capital voted to charge visitors a £2-a-night levy.
Image caption A "tax" of a different kind is the big issue for The Daily Express. The paper says SNP ministers have been warned that proposals to charge drivers for parking their cars at work "will mean the equivalent of a 10p rise in income tax".
Image caption The Daily Record reports a fifth patient has died after picking up a bacterial infection at a Scottish hospital. The latest case is at the Royal Alexandria in Paisley - which is run by the same health board as the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where there have been three outbreaks since December.
Image caption The Sun focuses on the trial of the man accused of killing the daughter of Taggart actor John Michie. Mr Michie has told a court how he confronted Ceon Broughton after Louella Fletcher-Michie overdosed at a music festival.
Image caption The Herald has interviews with 50 European migrants who have made their homes in Scotland talking about their fears for the future after Brexit. The paper says those who came here "for new lives, jobs and even family" are the section of our community "whose voices are still to be heard".
Image caption The Daily Mail says a "hidden epidemic" of depressed and stressed middle-aged women has sparked fears of what it calls a "new health timebomb". The paper highlights research which claims to show that the wellbeing of women aged between 45 and 54 is worse than that of people at any other age.
Image caption The economy is already faltering ahead of a potential no-deal Brexit, according to the Times. It quotes Bank of England governor Mark Carney's assertion that the "fog of Brexit" was creating tensions for businesses, leading to the weakest growth in a decade.
Image caption Instagram's decision to ban all graphic self-harm images in response to the death of British teenager Molly Russell leads The Daily Telegraph. It quotes the social network's boss Adam Mosseri saying he supports "as a concept" social media companies being held to a statutory duty of care. "We have a responsibility to not only create value for the people who use our platform but also to keep people safe," he's quoted as saying.
Image caption Several papers have horse racing on the front pages, though not for happy reasons. "Why the long face?" asks the Daily Star's headline, alongside a mock-up of a horse wearing a face-mask. "An outbreak of horse flu forced all meetings to be cancelled for nearly a week," the story explains.
Image caption Job fears dominate the front page of the Press and Journal, which says hundreds of workers are facing the axe as Aberdeenshire Council attempts to identify nearly £30m of savings. Councillors on both sides of the chamber are preparing their own spending plans for the coming financial year and have said they are "looking at everything" when it comes to savings.
Image caption The National leads with the Scottish Conservatives' deputy leader Jackson Carlaw saying the alleged conduct of Tory MP Ross Thomson in a Westminster bar is "completely unacceptable". The paper also claims Tories in Aberdeen are "even more worried" Mr Thomson could lose his seat as a result of the controversy.
Image caption The Courier leads with police in Fife confirming the death of a man in Kirkcaldy is being treated as murder. It follows the discovery of a man's body inside a property in the town's Alison Street.

