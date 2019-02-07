Ex-Celtic Boys Club coach jailed over abuse

Image copyright Press Team Image caption Frank Cairney is the third former Celtic Boys Club coach to be convicted

A former manager of Celtic Boys Club has been jailed for four years after being convicted of nine charges of sexually abusing young footballers.

Sentencing Frank Cairney, the sheriff told the 83-year-old former coach he was a "wolf in sheep's clothing".

During his trial the court heard that Cairney's victims had suffered badly from the abuse, which dated back to the 1980s.

Sheriff Daniel Kelly praised the "courage" of the victims.

Cairney was acquitted of similar charges 20 years ago.

Following his conviction in December, a man who accused Cairney of abusing him in the early 1970s, said justice had finally caught up with the "evil paedophile".

Image caption Both Jim Torbett (left) and Frank Cairney (right) have been convicted of abusing children at Celtic Boys Club

He said Cairney had used his standing at Celtic FC to gain access to innocent young boys and abuse them in the most horrible way.

Cairney is the third former Celtic Boys Club coach to be convicted of child sex abuse in recent months.

In November, Boys Club founder Jim Torbett was jailed for six years, while another coach, teacher Gerald King, was also convicted of abusing boys at a school.