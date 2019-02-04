Scotland

Scotland's papers: Cold call warning and medication costs row

  • 4 February 2019
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with news of a "crackdown" on cold callers. The paper says dozens of firms who moved to Scotland to escape tough regulations will now be subject to the same strict rules as the rest of the UK.
Image caption The i leads on campaigners' pleas for the government to intervene over the drug Orkambi, which they say children with cystic fibrosis are being denied. The life-extending drug has reportedly been priced by manufacturers at more than £100,000 per patient per year.
Image caption Theresa May faces a "race against time" to draw up a new withdrawal agreement proposal to take back to Brussels, the Daily Express reports. The paper said the prime minister will thrash out talks with Tory Brexiteers and Remainers in a bid to find a deal that can get through the Commons, and be acceptable to EU negotiators.
Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed the launch of a new organisation "dedicated to advancing the fight for Scottish independence", according to The National. Progress Scotland has been set up by former SNP depute leader Angus Robertson.
Image caption The Sun leads with news that TV presenter Ant McPartlin has bought two Maltipoo puppies "to help with his fresh start". It also features Nicola Sturgeon being accused of "abandoning the day job" by campaigning for Scottish independence while on a visit to the US.
Image caption The Star carries a story about a US professor who has criticised the Step In Time scene in the original Mary Poppins film.
Image caption The Herald leads with claims that taxpayers have been hit with a £1bn bill over the last five years because of the collapse of the high street and the demise of other big businesses.
Image caption The Press and Journal says Westminster's Scottish Affairs Committee has urged the UK government and business to invest in three new centres of excellence for the North Sea oil and gas industry. The paper says the move could boosy the north-east economy by as much as £110bn over the next 15 years,
Image caption The government is considering withdrawing a £60m support package for Japanese car maker Nissan after it broke a pledge to build one of its new cars at its Sunderland plant, the Times reports. The car maker has said its X-Trail SUV would be built in Japan rather than the UK.
Image caption Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss has said women should be less "squeamish" about making money, the Daily Telegraph reports. It is part of the paper's campaign called Women Mean Business, which highlights the funding gap for female entrepreneurs in the UK.

