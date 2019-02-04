Image copyright Getty

MSPs are to investigate whether teenagers have a wide enough choice of subjects at school.

Holyrood's education and skills committee is to examine what effect the range of subjects on offer has on young people and whether choice has narrowed.

At most schools, students in fourth year get the chance to do six or seven qualifications. Occasionally, they get the chance to do only five.

The committee will seek evidence from parents, teachers and students.

Narrowing choice?

MSPs will specifically look at the extent of and basis for any narrowing of subject choice available to pupils.

The committee is concerned that if there is a reduced number of subjects on offer to pupils towards the end of secondary school, this can have an impact on qualifications for college, university and in the workplace.

The number of pupils picking certain subjects will also be looked at.

Surveys for pupils, parents and teachers will be undertaken as part of the committee's research.

Announcing the inquiry, the education committee convener Clare Adamson said the issue had "far-reaching consequences".

She added: "For young people to have the perception that their future options may be limited by the subject choices that they can take at school is something that must be avoided.

"We want to hear about the impact of the availability of particular subjects as well as what factors influence subject choice, such as school size, local decision making and timetabling."

Range of qualifications

The Scottish government said it looked forward to engaging with the inquiry.

A spokeswoman said: "It will be important to ensure that all the learning opportunities for young people in the senior phase of school are considered.

"Young people now have more options to get a much broader range of qualifications - not just at school but also at college and through apprenticeships."