The aim is to reduce dangerous and anti-social behaviour around bonfire night

The Scottish government is consulting the public on whether to tighten controls on the use of fireworks.

Community Safety Minister Ash Denham wants to hear the public's views on their sale, use and regulation.

The move follows increased concern over anti-social behaviour linked to their use.

The feedback will inform ongoing discussions with the UK government about legislation governing the sale of fireworks, which is currently reserved.

Laws covering the use of fireworks, however, are devolved to Holyrood.

Ms Denham said that while the public largely use fireworks responsibly, there were legitimate concerns about their misuse.

She added: "From conversations with members of the public and emergency service workers I am aware of concern about the use and sale of fireworks to individuals. We want to work with others to reduce the negative impact of fireworks and the public's voice is vital in shaping our approach going forward.

"While much of existing legislation on the sale of fireworks is reserved to Westminster, we hope this consultation will identify any gaps in the law and highlight where the regulation of fireworks could be improved."

The consultation closes on 13 May.