Lorries struggle as icy spell continues

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A jacknifed lorry on the A96 on Friday evening caused problems for drivers

The cold spell has caused more problems for drivers, particularly in the north east of Scotland.

The A96 was blocked overnight after a lorry jacknifed just south of Keith in Moray on Friday afternoon.

Police said three other lorries got into difficulties further south on the same road on Saturday.

Snow and ice warnings are due to be lifted, but forecasters said temperatures could dip to minus 12C overnight into Sunday.

Problems on the A96 began at about 16:00 on Friday when a lorry jacknifed about a mile south of Keith.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The A96 was open on Saturday morning but police said conditions were treacherous

The HGV has now been removed but the route is described as treacherous, with other lorries also getting stuck.

A second lorry jacknifed near Huntly on Saturday morning and two other HGVs got into difficulties near Glen of Foudland.

The route has been gritted but drivers were being urged to find an alternative route if possible.

A Met Office yellow warning for ice and snow for north east Scotland and parts of the Borders was due to end at midday.

The snow gates on the A93 at Glenshee have reopened.

The Met Office has issued a new warning for ice for north east and northern Scotland, and the Borders from 16:00 on Saturday until 11:00 on Sunday.

Temperatures could fall as low as minus 12C in inland areas such as Aboyne and Braemar.

The snow and ice is forecast to return to many parts of inland Scotland overnight on Sunday into Monday, mainly affecting higher routes and possibly causing problems for commuters at the start of the working week.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The lowest temperature this week was recorded in Braemar

A low of minus 15.4C (4.3F) was recorded just before midnight on Thursday at Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

But it is far from the lowest UK temperature recorded there in January 1982, when it reached -27.7C (-17.86F).

The weather caused Transerv to cancel planned roadworks over the weekend.

Resurfacing work on the A77 Maybole North Gateway to Smithston was postponed.