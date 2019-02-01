Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Conditions were freezing on Friday in Glen Coe

The big freeze continues in Scotland as warnings of snow and ice extend into Saturday and return at the end of the weekend.

The latest Met Office alert continues until 12:00 on Saturday with predictions that rural temperatures could reach a low of -16C (3.2F).

Freezing conditions dominated most of Friday.

The yellow warning for snow and ice covered large areas of the UK took effect from noon.

Drivers were met with treacherous conditions following the coldest night for seven years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Temperatures fell to -15.4C in Braemar overnight into Friday

A low of minus 15.4C (4.3F) was recorded just before midnight on Thursday at Braemar in the Scottish Highlands.

But it is far from the lowest UK temperature recorded there in January 1982, when it reached -27.7C (-17.86F).

Police Scotland warned drivers to be prepared for the prolonged cold weather and to travel with caution.

Drivers have been advised to charge mobile phones, and plan their journey and alternative routes, and listen to media broadcasts or visit the Traffic Scotland website.

The weather caused Transerv to cancel planned roadworks over the weekend.

Resurfacing work on the A77 Maybole North Gateway to Smithston was postponed.

Bear Scotland said it was planning double salt treatments across all routes overnight and asked motorists to drive to conditions.

A fresh weather warning is due to take effect on Monday.

Snow and ice is expected in the Highlands, Grampian, Central and Strathclyde weather areas from midnight until 14:00 on Monday.