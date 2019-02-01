Scotland

Scotland's papers: Tax hike fears and 'Chubby' Brown anger

  • 1 February 2019
Image caption The i leads with the prospect that local authorities in Scotland will now have the power to raise council tax by up to 4.79%, an increase from the existing cap of 3%. The paper also highlights how the charge for a plastic bag is set to double.
Image caption The last-minute deal between the SNP and the Greens, who earlier this week had said they were minded to vote against the budget, also features on the front of The National.
Image caption The cost of the looming council tax increases is highlighted in The Herald, which points out that the near 5% hike - which can come into force from April - would take the charge for an average band D property to £1,266, an increase of £58.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail looks at the cumulative impact of the tax changes in the budget, pointing out that middle earners and the well-off will be hardest hit by the Scottish government's plans.
Image caption The Press and Journal's budget coverage looks at controversial plans to allow councils to introduce a tourist tax that could be used to raise more money for local services as well as improve facilities for visitors.
Image caption The Courier reports on a row in Angus after a local councillor booked controversial comedian Roy "Chubby" Brown as the headline act for a charity function. Tommy Stewart is facing calls to cancel the appearance but the independent councillor points out the show raises money for disadvantaged people in the area.
Image caption A US court has ruled that the Syrian regime is liable for the death of Sunday Times journalist Marie Colvin, who was killed during an artillery attack in the Syrian city of Homs in 2012. The court said Colvin had been deliberately targeted and imposed punitive damages of $300m (£229m) on the regime.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on a health story, suggesting that "thousands of deaths could be prevented every year" if more elderly people were prescribed statins - a cholesterol-reducing drug. The paper's report is based on "a landmark review of data from 28 clinical trials".
Image caption More than 24 hours of blanket snow could pose a "threat to life" in the UK, according to the Daily Star. The paper says temperatures hit a seven-year low on Thursday.
Image caption "Randy fellas" could soon be able to "rub a contraceptive gel into their arms to stop their partners getting pregnant", according to a report in The Sun. The paper says the treatment, partly developed by the University of Edinburgh, involves a hormone that "cuts men's sperm count to zero". Scientists, the report adds, are now trying to set up a two-year trial.
Image caption On the front page of the Daily Record is the continuing fallout from a court decision to give an absolute discharge to Christopher Daniel after he was found guilty of assaulting a six-year-old girl over a two-year period. The reasoning behind the move was yesterday released by the Judicial Office for Scotland.

