Scotland

Scotland's papers: Countdown to Brexit as MPs to 'thwart' May

  • 28 January 2019
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says Conservatives who backed the prime minister's plan when it was heavily defeated could now abandon her and push for a softer Brexit. The paper says if MPs block a no-deal and delay the UK's exit, a group of Tories intend to row in behind alternative plans.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption Theresa May is planning to fight for a "freedom clause" from the Northern Ireland border "backstop" element of her Brexit plan, the Daily Telegraph reports. Writing in the paper, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson says sources have told him of the PM's intentions to persuade the EU to change their stance, a move he says could win her support from Eurosceptic MPs.
Image copyright Ipaper
Image caption As MPs prepare to vote on amendments to the prime minister's Brexit plan B, the i questions whether the UK can really leave the EU as scheduled in 60 days. There is no sign of enough backing for her deal, it suggests - listing some of the challenges the PM faces on its front page.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express says Theresa May is warning MPs against backing an amendment to her plans that it says could keep the UK in the EU forever. The cross-party proposal is designed to allow MPs and peers to push back the Brexit date from 29 March.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Meanwhile The Herald reports that Nicola Sturgeon said the attempted rape and sexual assault charges against Alex Salmond would not damage the case for independence as the movement was "bigger than any one man". The report also said the first minister suggested she would set out a timetable for a future referendum by 29 March, coinciding with Britain's scheduled departure date from the EU.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National also leads with Nicola Sturgeon's push for Scottish independence in light of charges against Alex Salmond. She was asked about the issue on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman also leads with Nicola Sturgeon's independence claims on Andrew Marr. Alex Salmond faces 14 charges, which include attempted rape and sexual assault - he vehemently denies the charges and said he would defend himself "to the utmost".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier reports that police are investigating claims that a man racially abused a school pupil after he took part in a suspected drug deal. The girl's father has called for more CCTV in the area.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star reports comedian Russell Howard's revelation that the BBC once asked him to rewrite a joke about the Islamic State group - a request he could not understand.
Image copyright The Press and Journal
Image caption Rockets that will be launched at the UK's first spaceport will be built in Moray, reports the Press and Journal, giving a "huge boost to the local economy". Test flights are scheduled for 2021.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail focuses on its campaign to clean up Britain. It reports that the launch has got off to a flying start, with 14,000 volunteers registering for the month-long event - and the prime minister promising to take part in her constituency.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with psychiatric patient Neil Cumming who was photographed during a shopping trip. He was taken from state hospital Carstairs to the Glasgow Fort shopping centre last week.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that filming for comedy TV show Two Doors Down had to be relocated after an alleged argument between a member of the public and staff.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites