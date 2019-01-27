Scotland

Scotland's papers: Pressure over hospital infection 'crisis'

  • 27 January 2019
Image caption The Herald on Sunday brings fresh revelations to the hospital infection scandal, claiming a review into the "crisis-hit" Queen Elizabeth University Hospital could take months to carry out and may never uncover the reasons for three serious infections in patients. The paper hears from medical architects who suggest parts of the facility could be closed down to conduct the inquiry.
Image caption The Sunday Post has been speaking to families of young cancer patients being treated in the same hospital where a child died from an infection linked to pigeons about their concerns over their children's health.
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express claims that more than half of Scotland's hospitals have never been inspected for safety and cleanliness by the government's NHS watchdog. The paper says that inspectors from the Healthcare Environment Inspectorate have visited only 69 of the country's 141 hospitals over the past nine years.
Image caption The Sunday Times claims a group of families have accused technology companies of contributing to their children's suicides by hosting self-harm images and other disturbing content. The report says the health secretary has warned social media sites to take responsibility for the effect they have on young lives.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday's front page asks how the week's events have affected the campaign for a second Scottish independence referendum,
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with a story about an alleged firework attack on a church service for murder victim Owen Hassan. The paper claims a vigil the night before the funeral in Nitshill, Glasgow, "came under siege" for ­several minutes, leaving mourners terrified.
Image caption Brexit is the story making the front page of the Sunday National, which warns that the concerns of EU citizens settled in Scotland are reaching "peak levels" of fear and frustration as "Brexit day" approaches.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday's exclusive claims that a gay couple from Scotland have been offered IVF treatment by the NHS. In what the paper believes to be the first case of its kind in the UK, the two men hope to conceive their own baby using sperm from one of them and a surrogate mother.
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with a celebrity story involving Victoria Beckham, her son Brooklyn and the singer Rita Ora.

