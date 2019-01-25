Crunch talks on teachers' pay offer

Image copyright PA

Talks will take place later which could lead to a significantly improved pay offer for teachers.

Council leaders are meeting to decide whether to make the offer, which falls short of what unions want.

Unions are campaigning for a 10% pay rise and are threatening a strike ballot.

If they decide against the offer, a strike ballot by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union will begin shortly.

The revised offer - which the Scottish government will help fund - still falls well short of the 10% one year pay rise effective from last April for which unions are campaigning.

It would mean:

A rise between January 2018 and April 2019 worth at least 8%

A further 3% rise next April

The previous offer was - essentially - for a series of three year deals worth 3%, although many teachers would have got more in the first year.

The Scottish government announced details of the offer two weeks ago, but council leaders still have to decide whether to make it. The government has offered to give councils extra money to pay for it.

Not a foregone conclusion

The outcome of the meeting of council leaders at the local government umbrella body Cosla is not a foregone conclusion. SNP council leaders are likely to urge acceptance but it is harder to predict how other council leaders may feel.

For instance, the arguments over the total cost of the pay rise may become linked with wider questions over the amount the government plans to give councils in the coming year.

The national council of the EIS will also meet on Friday. It is likely they will respond to whatever decision is made by council leaders if news comes in time.

If the improved offer is made, the expectation is that EIS members will be balloted on it. The debate is likely to be on whether to recommend accepting or rejecting the offer.

The strike ballot may be put on ice until after members have voted on the deal so would only take place if they threw it out.

But if an improved offer is not made, the strike ballot will begin shortly.

The EIS and other teachers unions asked for a 10% one year rise effective from April last year.

Image caption Thousands of teachers from across Scotland protested in Glasgow on the issue of pay in October

In October, a massive protest took place in Glasgow which is believed to have been attended by about 30,000 people.

Two weeks ago, the EIS agreed to start a strike ballot with a view to action in March. The SSTA union has also warned of a ballot.

If the revised offer is made and put to union members, there is likely to be a debate amongst teachers on whether to accept it.

Some teachers have been passionately supporting the 10% pay claim because they believe their workload has increased significantly or because of other concerns they want addressed.

Others may believe the revised offer is the best which might be affordable at present.