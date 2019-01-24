Scotland

Scotland's papers: Booze tests and hospital infection row

  • 24 January 2019
Image caption Mums-to-be are set to be given blood tests to determine how much alcohol they are consuming, reports the Scottish Daily Mail. The move is designed to try and cut down on the number of babies damaged in the womb by alcohol.
Image caption The Scottish Sun is reporting claims from a former NHS worker that she was left seriously ill whilst working at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The 43-year-old claims pigeons nesting in the ceiling above her desk sparked severe breathing problems and is taking legal action against NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
Image caption The Herald leads with Health Secretary Jeane Freeman insisting infection control methods at the flagship facility are up to scratch, pointing out the new hospital's infection rates are below the average Scottish rate of 4.9%.
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon's meeting with Theresa May is on the front page of The National, which reports on the disagreement between the two leaders on the importance of another referendum on Scottish independence.
Image caption The war of words between the Mrs May and Ms Sturgeon after their Downing Street summit also features on the front page of The Scotsman.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with details of six alleged criminal gang members who have gone on trial charged with plotting to kill men linked to a rival group.
Image caption The Angus edition of The Courier reports how a man has admitted stabbing a doctor in a health centre after he was unhappy with how he was dealt with by staff.
Image caption Harrowing testimony from the Scottish Child Abuse inquiry features on the front page of the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption Drug companies are to be paid millions to develop new antibiotics which will held in reserve to prevent the rise of resistant superbugs, the main story in the Times says. The paper also reports on efforts by the Dutch government to "lure" 250 British companies to move after Brexit.
Image caption Gum disease could hold the key to understanding dementia, the i reports. The paper says scientists have found that the common infection plays a "central role" in Alzheimer's disease and the "solid" evidence could transform treatment.
Image caption Labour is "pushing to postpone Brexit", says the Daily Telegraph, which adds that Jeremy Corbyn is backing a bill to extend the deadline if no deal has been secured. The paper also features an image of Jack Shepherd, the fugitive convicted of killing Charlotte Brown in a speedboat, before he was arrested in Georgia.
Image caption As the plane carrying football star Emiliano Sala remains missing, the Daily Star reports that an ex-girlfriend of Sala believes its disappearance is "no accident". She claims that the player, who was joining Cardiff City from Nantes, was killed by the mafia.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with news that a 59-year-old sheriff who works in Aberdeen has been charged in connection with alleged sexual offences.

