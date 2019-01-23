Scotland

Scotland's papers: Hospital infection 'crisis' and rail fares row

  • 23 January 2019
Image caption The Daily Mail, like several papers, focuses on the pigeon droppings infection at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The paper says a child died after contracting a fungal infection which may have entered a ventilation system after birds got into a plant room at the hospital.
Image caption The Sun features a warning by the Scottish government's Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman that the superhospital "may not be fit for purpose". Ms Freeman ordered an investigation as she confirmed a child's death was linked to the bug.
Image caption The Daily Express says SNP ministers and health chiefs have been accused of "secrecy" after a child's death linked to the infection "was kept hidden for a month".
Image caption The Daily Record says it discovered a smoking area at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital which was covered in bird excrement and "hasn't been cleaned for months". The paper reports that an investigation ordered by the Scottish government will see experts probe the construction history, design and fabric of the hospital.
Image caption The Scotsman says the investigation will look to show if the £842m superhospital is fit for purpose. As well as the child, an elderly patient also died after contracting a cryptococcal fungal infection at the hospital - although that patient's death was due to an unrelated cause.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Herald leads with claims that more than half of Scottish rail commuters are struggling to pay full peak-time fares. The paper also reports on tributes being paid to acclaimed Scottish chef Andrew Fairlie who has died at the age of 55, just weeks after he revealed he had a terminal brain tumour.
Image caption The National also pays tribute to Mr Fairlie, whose restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel holds two coveted Michelin stars. It leads with the UK government blaming "diary issues" for forcing the cancellation of talks with senior politicians from Scotland and Wales over Brexit.
Image caption The Times reports on the SNP's defence spokesman Stewart McDonald claiming that Russia is "sowing division and confusion" in the Scottish independence campaign. Mr McDonald accused the Kremlin-backed broadcasters RT and Sputnik of being a "malign influence" alongside fake news and propaganda.
Image caption An image of Victoria Pendleton dominates the front page of the Daily Telegraph, accompanying an interview where the cycling star discusses her severe depression. The paper's main story reports on the risk that a daily dose of aspirin to prevent heart disease could lead to dangerous bleeding.
Image caption "Stress made me bald," reports the Daily Star, as Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd reveals he has had a hair transplant. The paper says the actor, who plays David Platt on the soap, has done "a Rooney".
Image caption Fort George barracks could become the new HQ of Historic Environment Scotland, according to The Press and Journal. The paper's Inverness and Highlands edition reports that the proposal came under consideration as the heritage body drew up "secret" plans for the 250-year-old garrison near Inverness.
Image caption Poor maintenance and the effects of recent dredging works contributed to the collapse of a large chunk of Arbroath's harbour wall, according to claims in The Courier. The paper's Angus edition says Angus Council is being called on to "shoulder some blame" for the incident on Monday.

