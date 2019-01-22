Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first snow of the winter fell in Glasgow on Tuesday morning

Drivers have been warned to take care as yellow "be aware" warnings for ice are in place until Wednesday.

Snow slowed commuters down on Scotland's major motorways on Tuesday morning as Police Scotland reported 125 road crash incidents since 07:00.

Forecasters predicted Wednesday to be winter's coldest night yet with temperatures expected to drop to -12C in Braemar.

Treacherous conditions should be expected until 11:00 on Wednesday.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The met office weather warnings for Tuesday (left) and Wednesday

Wintry weather affected driving conditions during Tuesday morning's rush hour as snow began falling from about 07:00.

A three-vehicle crash on the A82, in Glencoe, closed the road in both directions from about 08:15. Police said the road was now "passable with care".

The incident is believed to have involved two HGV lorries and another vehicle and is believed to have been caused by adverse weather conditions in the area.

Image caption The snow affected driving conditions on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful

Image caption The A83 was one of the worst affected routes

Traffic Scotland appealed for care from drivers as severe weather conditions affected the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful.

Heavy snowfall caused traffic queues northbound on the M74 on Tuesday morning at junction 7 near Larkhall, junction 6 at Hamilton and junction 5 at the Raith Interchange. The M77 was also subject to congestion.

Image copyright Twitter/@moggieboy Image caption A lorry turned onto its side in Motherwell

In Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, a truck overturned near a railway bridge at Flemington Roundabout causing additional delays in the local area.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police attended to a call of a lorry being overturned at 08:05 at Craigneuk Street near Jack Street. There are no reports of anyone injured."

A fleet of 32 gritting vehicles were in operation in south-west Scotland where Transerv described conditions as "baltic".

Image copyright Garry Cornes Image caption A bus skidded and mounted the pavement in Cairntoul Drive, Knightswood, Glasgow, but no one was hurt

Image caption Heavy snowfall made conditions challenging in Kilmacolm

Stornoway Airport warned of possible delays due to snow.

The morning flight to Benbecula was cancelled and flights to Glasgow and Edinburgh were delayed.

And several schools were closed due to bad weather - Durness Primary, Kinlochbervie High School and Kinlochbervie Primary in the Highlands.

The forecast is for further frequent wintry showers affecting the west and north west which could fall as sleet or snow.

Some people were happy to see the snow - the University of Glasgow got social media excited with its "snowing at Hogwarts" tweet.