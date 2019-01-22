Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Silent killer' and Brexit resignation threats

  • 22 January 2019
Image caption "Dozens of ministers" are prepared to resign if they are prevented from voting for a plan to block a no-deal Brexit, says the Times. Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd is demanding a free vote on the issue, the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Mail says doctors are calling for DIY test kits checking for high blood pressure to be installed in libraries and supermarkets. The paper says it follows a study which showed one in three Scots adults is living with the "silent killer" and hundreds of thousands of them are unaware they suffer from it.
Image caption The Herald says middle-class Scots are "abandoning their second-home dream". The paper reports tax rises on additional properties and wider economic uncertainty have led to the number of second homes falling by nearly 50% in the last six years.
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition reports that a football fan's shoes "went up in flames" when he was hit by a flare during Saturday's stormy Scottish Cup clash between local rivals Raith Rovers and Dunfermline.
Image caption The prime minister's warning that a new referendum would "threaten democracy" fills the front page of the Daily Express. The paper reports that Mrs May said "civil disorder and unrest" could follow.
Image caption The i also leads with the "mass resignation" threats from ministers. It says there is "disbelief" from the cabinet that Theresa May is continuing with a strategy already rejected by the House of Commons.
Image caption The National says Theresa May's new Brexit plan is "exactly the same as the old one". It also claims the "catastrophic" cost to Scotland of the UK leaving the EU with no deal would be £14bn a year.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports on how a stone circle in Aberdeenshire which was identified by archaeologists as a Neolithic treasure from 2,500BC was actually built in the 1990s. A farmer has confirmed he built it with a JCB in Leochel-Cushnie.
Image caption The Daily Record claims a ticket tout who "forced music and sports fans to pay way over the odds to see their heroes" has been showing off his new £1m mansion. The paper dubs Andrew Newman "Scotland's King Tout" and says he has made a fortune from selling tickets on the Viagogo site.
Image caption "Scumbags," is the Daily Star's blunt description of vandals who covered the Bomber Command memorial in white paint. The paper is offering a £5,000 reward for information that leads to their conviction.
Image caption The Press and journal's north-east edition leads with a "desperate" ex-fish worker being jailed after he admitted attempting to murder a man as he withdrew money from an ATM in Fraserburgh.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites