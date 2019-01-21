Insurance crackdown to see vehicles seized

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hit-and-run crashes and those involving uninsured drivers add £400m to premiums

Officers from Police Scotland have launched a crackdown on uninsured drivers.

They said 40,000 uninsured drivers were estimated to be on Scotland's roads, and they planned to seize vehicles to tackle the problem.

Operation Drive Insured is being run in partnership with the Motor Insurers' Bureau, which operates a helpline to assit officers with enforcement action.

The high-profile policing around the issue will run for a week.

Supt Louise Blakelock said: "Police Scotland work in partnership with the Motor Insurers' Bureau (MIB) throughout the year and tackling uninsured drivers continues to be a priority for us.

"During this campaign we will increase our focus, to not only detect, but hopefully deter motorists from driving with no insurance."

Accidents caused by uninsured and hit-and-run drivers are believed to add £400m annually to motor insurance premiums.

MIB head of enforcement Neil Drane added: "A driver with no valid insurance has no legal right to be on the road and removing them undoubtedly makes roads safer.

"The increased activity during Operation Drive Insured should get more of these dangerous drivers off our roads."