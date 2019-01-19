Scotland

Scotland's papers: Killer gran and Prince crash latest

  • 19 January 2019
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Record leads with the story of a grandmother who has been jailed for life after choking her partner to death and then trying to steal £86,000 from him. The paper also features a picture of TV presenters Ant and Dec after they reunited for the Britain's Got Talent auditions.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption Buckingham Palace is under pressure to stop 97-year-old Prince Philip from driving after he was involved in a crash on Thursday, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman features a picture of three stars from Absolutely Fabulous at the funeral of actress Dame June Whitfield and reports the chaos over Brexit has not shifted public opinion over a second independence referendum.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald focuses on the tragic tale of two-year-old Lauren Wade after her parents were each jailed for more than six years for wilful ill-treatment and neglect. It also reports how a Glasgow library was placed on lockdown after a far-right activist attempted to confront an MP.
Image copyright Socttish Sun
Image caption Prince Philip apparently admitted "I'm such a fool" after his car crash on Thursday, reports the Scottish Sun. The paper also features the "monster mums" of dead toddler Lauren Wade.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire edition of the Press & Journal reports a congregation has vowed to break away from the Scottish Episcopal Church over a long-running row about how the organisation is adapting to modern life, including its acceptance of same-sex marriage.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier covers the a suspected drug-related incident at a school in Fife which left 10 pupils ill.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reveals the Scottish Greens have called for a second independence referendum before the next Holyrood election - even if Brexit is stopped.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times warns motorists may have to pay up to £1,000 a year to drive to work under plans to cut congestion in Britain's most gridlocked cities. The paper also features a picture of Absolutely Fabulous stars at the funeral of Dame June Whitfield.
Image copyright The i
Image caption Conservative activists are braced for a snap election as the Prime Minister "struggles to forge a Brexit Plan B", according to The i. The paper also features a warning from Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken that property may have to be remortgaged to meet the anticipated £500m bill for equal pay claims.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express features a haunting image of toddler Lauren Wade who died due to a horrific catalogue of neglect.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption Facebook was "paid to host anti-Brexit 'fake news'", according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper claims the Remain campaign groups spend hundreds of thousands of pounds on "spurious adverts".
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption TV star Myleene Klass has admitted she drank wine in the morning to cope with her divorce, according to the Scottish Daily Star.

