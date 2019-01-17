Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Parliament in paralysis' after vote

  • 17 January 2019
Image caption The Herald reports that Westminster remained locked in paralysis last night as Jeremy Corbyn accused Theresa May of using a no-deal Brexit as "blackmail," refusing to join talks to come up with a Plan B on Britain's withdrawal from the EU.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of "playing politics" after he "spurned" the prime minister's invitation to find a cross-party consensus on Brexit.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express carries a poll which shows that 72% of those quizzed want a complete overhaul of the UK political system in the wake of the Brexit crisis.
Image caption The Scotsman reports that Nicola Sturgeon has said Theresa May is "deluding herself" by trying to persist with her Brexit red lines, and suggested details of the timetable for a second Scottish independence referendum would be revealed within "weeks".
Image caption The Daily Record says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is preparing to call for a new vote on a second independence referendum "in the next few weeks".
Image caption The i reports on claims by unspecified ministers that the country is heading for a softer Brexit. It also airs the possibility of cabinet resignations amid "insurmountable division" among senior Tories.
Image caption According to The National, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she will set out her plans on the timing of a new vote on independence in the coming "weeks".
Image caption The Scottish edition of the Daily Telegraph claims Chancellor Philip Hammond has told business leaders that a no-deal Brexit will be "taken off the table" within days.
Image caption The Scottish edition of The Times accuses Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of "snubbing Brexit talks" and highlights his suggestion that Theresa May is "blackmailing" the country with the looming threat of no-deal.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the death of a woman in a freak accident at stables in Dumfriesshire. She fell from her horse after it suffered a ruptured artery.
Image caption The Daily Star says an SAS trooper stormed into the Kenya terror siege to kill the attackers and save survivors.
Image caption The Dundee edition of The Courier leads with the death of a 60-year-old woman in a crash involving a minibus and an HGV on the A90.
Image caption The north east edition of the Press and Journal leads with a story about a council splitting a car park in half in a bid to stop boy racers performing "doughnuts".

