Scotland

Scotland's papers: May's deal 'Brextinct' and Fife body find

  • 16 January 2019
Image caption Most of Wednesday's front pages feature the UK government's Brexit vote defeat. Parliament voted on Tuesday by a margin of 230 to reject the deal. The Scottish Sun says the vote left Theresa May's Brexit deal "dead as a dodo". The paper quotes committed Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg saying: "[The deal] makes dodos look positively energetic."
Image caption The Herald says the scale of the defeat left the prime minister "well and truly humiliated", having "suffered the worst defeat of any prime minister in parliamentary history". The paper called the result of the government's two-year bid to secure a deal "inevitable".
Image caption The Times features an image of protesters outside parliament who want another referendum, or so-called "people's vote," on Britain's membership of the EU. The paper describes the PM as under "mounting pressure" to delay the UK's withdrawal from the EU, which is scheduled for 23:00 UK time on Friday, 29 March 2019.
Image caption The National accuses Theresa May of being "shameless" for trying to stay in power after the "dead in the water" Brexit deal she negotiated with the EU. The paper reports Nicola Sturgeon's comments that "Scotland's voice can't be ignored any longer... we must stay in Europe."
Image caption The Daily Mail points out the PM is "fighting for her political life". Her government faces a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a Commons motion to try to remove her from power.
Image caption It was, according to the Daily Telegraph, a "historic humiliation". The paper adds that No 10 has refused to rule out delaying Brexit to allow time for further talks with the EU. It said: "The scale of the loss... outstripped even the gloomiest government forecasts, and leaves Brexit in a state of paralysis."
Image caption The Daily Express pleads with MPs: "Don't fail us". The paper said the PM has fought "valiantly" for her deal and that MPs had a "duty" to work with her to find a deal that "satisfies the 17.4m who voted for Brexit".
Image caption The i agrees with some of the other papers that the Commons defeat was a "historic humiliation" for Mrs May. The paper suggests the result has started a new wave of "cabinet infighting" as ministers demand "radical action".
Image caption The Scotsman article said a no-deal Brexit looms in 72 days, when the UK leaves the EU, if politicians fail to agree an alternative in time. It reports that Tuesday's vote has left Mrs May "crushed".
Image copyright P&J
Image caption Alongside the news from Westminster, the Press and Journal's front page features news of local success for a string of bakeries in the annual World Scotch Pie Championships.
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition reports that homes have been evacuated in Fife after a man's body was found near a number of "volatile and flammable" substances.
Image caption The Daily Star's front page quotes National Television Awards host Dermot O'Leary reportedly claiming that Ant and Dec should not win a presenting award this year.

