Scotland

Scotland's front pages: Brexit vote and first ministers' spat

  • 15 January 2019
Image copyright Times
Image caption The Times believes the PM faces a "historic defeat" in Tuesday's Brexit vote, despite her warning to Conservative backbenchers that voting against her deal "will risk a Jeremy Corbyn government". It adds that "Downing Street is braced for a no-confidence vote as soon as tomorrow" as the Labour leader tries to force an election.
Image copyright National
Image caption The National urges Scottish MPs to "vote down this bad deal". It reports the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford accusing Mrs May as being "in fantasyland" and said the UK government should stop threatening no deal".
Image copyright Express
Image caption Likewise, the Daily Express reminds MPs that they set the Brexit process in motion by agreeing to hold a referendum, then invoked Article 50 meaning the UK would leave on March 29 and binding the withdrawal in law. "Don't lose our trust for ever," the front page reads.
Image copyright Telegraph
Image caption The PM is "out of allies, out of time," according to the Daily Telegraph. It reports that she could be out of office before any no-confidence vote is held, in the event she suffers a record-breaking defeat, quoting a cabinet source suggesting that a loss by 100 or so votes would make it "hard for her to carry on".
Image copyright SDM
Image caption In addition to the Brexit vote, the Scottish Daily Mail front page also features the ongoing row between Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon over the handling of allegations of sexual harassment made against Mr Salmond, which he denies. On Monday, Ms Sturgeon's spokesman accused Mr Salmond's team of "an attempt to smear the first minister".
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon has called on MPs to take today's vote as a chance to halt Brexit, according to the Scotsman.
Image copyright I newspaper
Image caption The story also makes the front page of the i paper, which reports that the row has turned "toxic". Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon's aides have traded claims about when Ms Sturgeon's officials learned of the allegations made against Alex Salmond.
Image copyright Sun
Image caption The Sun avoids leading on Brexit but reports that Mrs May will force a second vote on her deal if she loses Tuesday's vote. Under the headline "Harry Krishna", the paper's lead story says the Duke of Sussex has taken to meditating every day as he prepares for fatherhood.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption A portion of the Herald's front page is devoted to retiring Scottish tennis legend Andy Murray. Mr Murray's retirement came a step closer on Monday morning when he was defeated by Roberto Bautista Agut in the Australian Open.
Image copyright Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports that a young couple found dead in a flat in Glasgow's Thornliebank may have been killed in a gas leak or died of Carbon Monoxide poisoning.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Fife edition of the Courier carries the story of an 11-year-old girl with cancer who has danced with Scottish Ballet - fulfilling her "lifelong dream".
Image copyright P&J
Image caption The Inverness, Highlands and Islands edition of the Press and Journal reports that a £17m refurbishment of Scrabster Harbour, Caithness, will bring 50 jobs to the area.
Image copyright Star
Image caption The Daily Star leads with comments from Coronation Street's Charlie Lawson - aka Jim McDonald - suggesting it was "highly likely" he would have been a terrorist in Northern Ireland had he not become an actor.

