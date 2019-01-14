Scotland

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon probe and PM's Brexit plea

  • 14 January 2019
Image copyright Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun front page focuses on the news that Nicola Sturgeon has referred herself to a standards panel over her actions during an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made against Alex Salmond.
Image copyright TIMES
Image caption The Times claims that Nicola Sturgeon's chief of staff warned Alex Salmond not to stand for election because of the allegations - days before he himself found out he was under investigation.
Image copyright SDM
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says the probe will focus on whether Ms Sturgeon breached the ministerial code of conduct by failing to record details of a series of meetings" with Mr Salmond where the pair discussed the allegations.
Image copyright I
Image caption However, the i paper notes that the first minister maintains she has not broken the ministerial code. It reports that the probe will focus on five discussions she and Salmond had following the allegations.
Image copyright National
Image caption The National repeats the first minister's insistence that she "acted appropriately and in good faith throughout". The paper also carries a story about the number of nuclear safety events at Scotland's submarine bases.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman front page also focuses on Nicola Sturgeon's involvement in the Alex Salmond case. It also notes that Andy Murray is to get his own statue at Wimbledon. It will sit next to a statue of Fred Perry.
Image copyright Record
Image caption Retiring tennis star Andy Murray's statue at Wimbledon also makes the Daily Record front page. Mr Murray, who became the first British player in 77 years to win the men's singles title at the All England Club in 2013, is retiring from tennis this year due to continuing pain in his hip.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption As well as the story about Ms Sturgeon's handling of the allegations against Mr Salmond, the Herald also features a story about proposals to invest local government pension funds into building homes and planting trees.
Image copyright Telegraph
Image caption Remain MPs will "raise the stakes" over Brexit by publishing draft legislation intended to force a new referendum on leaving the EU, according to the Daily Telegraph. It reports that the cross-party proposals would give voters a choice between the prime minister's deal and staying in the EU.
Image copyright P&J
Image caption The Press and Journal's front page for the Highlands and Islands carries tributes to a bus driver who died in a crash.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Courier highlights a councillor's call to take on a school teacher vacancy "crisis" across Dundee, with 25 posts currently unfilled.
Image copyright Star
Image caption And finally, claims that a big freeze that has "crippled Europe" is set to bring travel chaos to Britain feature on the Daily Star's front page. It also features Scots actor Richard Madden, and the news that he has split up with his girlfriend Ellie Bamber.

