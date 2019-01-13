Scotland

Scotland's papers: Civil servant could 'lose job' over Salmond

  • 13 January 2019
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday leads with fresh claims that permanent secretary Leslie Evans sought to "materially mislead" the public over the collapse of the Scottish government's case against Alex Salmond.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sunday Mail writes that a senior SNP source claims the civil servant in charge of the Alex Salmond investigation could lose her job.
Image copyright Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption Former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen features on the front page of the Scottish Sun on Sunday saying his illness has recently become too severe for him to return home to Spain.
Image copyright The Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post reports that Scotland has been encouraged to follow in America's footsteps and name priests accused of sexual abuse.
Image copyright The Sunday Times
Image caption A "bombshell" plot is under way to hijack control of Brexit negotiations and sideline Theresa May, according to The Sunday Times.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption Theresa May told the Scottish Sunday Express that she has urged MPs to accept her Brexit deal or face "catastrophe".
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption And the Sunday National reports on Scotland's Brexit secretary Michael Russell who says he will encourage MPs to reject Theresa May's Brexit deal.

