Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 4 January - 11 January

  • 11 January 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 January - 11 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Balvaird Castle Image copyright Calum Murray
Image caption Calum Murray from Livingston said "the sun captured perfectly in an ancient wall at Balvaird Castle made it look like a portal to another dimension!"
Horse in Glenshee Image copyright Iain Galbraith
Image caption Iain Galbraith from Alyth sent in this beautiful shot of a garron horse in Glenshee this week.
Findhorn Bay Image copyright Tim Viaene
Image caption "When Scotland has sunshine it's the best place in the world."
Stag at Glen Etive Image copyright Lisa Williamson
Image caption Lisa Williamson explained that she is a "total novice" when it comes to photography, however she was pretty impressed with this shot. As are we! Taken at Glen Etive.
Presentational white space
Kilchurn Castle Image copyright Frank Urban
Image caption This early morning picture of Kilchurn Castle, Loch Awe, was sent in by Frank Urban, who caught the "fiery sun colours lighting up the hillside."
Clashnessie Waterfall Image copyright Allister Fraser
Image caption Allister Fraser visited Assynt with friends over the weekend and took this great photo of Clashnessie Waterfall.
Presentational white space
Golden retriever in frosty grass Image copyright Diane Bryson
Image caption Cooper the golden retriever and owner Diane Bryson took an early morning stroll through the frosty Ayrshire countryside to catch the sun rise.
Findhorn Bay Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption The calm tranquillity of Findhorn Bay in Moray, captured here by Tom McPherson from Hopeman.
Squirrel in Aviemore Image copyright Alex Elliott
Image caption Taken at Rothiemurchus outside Aviemore. Alex Elliott caught this cutie while walking through the woods.
Black and white sea shot Image copyright George Hamilton
Image caption This atmospheric shot was taken just along from Dunbar Harbour by George Hamilton.
Robin and hand Image copyright Donny Hughes
Image caption Donny Hughes captured this friendly robin almost eating out of his partner's hand on their trip to Glencoe this week.
Forth Rail Bridge Image copyright Paul Ewing
Image caption Here is a lone fisherman at the Forth Rail Bridge, taken by Paul Ewing.
Exmoor ponies laughing Image copyright Sylvia Beaumont
Image caption These two Exmoor ponies were having a right giggle at something this week in North Berwick! Sent in by Sylvia Beaumont.

All images are subject to copyright

Related Topics

More on this story