Scotland's papers: Sturgeon poised to move on Indyref2

  • 8 January 2019
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon's plans for a second independence referendum appear alongside cuts in surgeries to help weight loss on the front page of The Herald.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the first minister's timetable for a second vote, which she hopes to unveil "very soon". Richard Madden's Golden Globe win also features on a number of Tuesday's front pages.
Image caption Ms Sturgeon says Brexit has strengthened the case for an independence vote, which again features on The National - as well as footage of Leave protesters in confrontation at Westminster.
Image caption Richard Madden appears on the Scottish Daily Mail amid further rumours that he may land the role of James Bond. The paper leads with a story on a proposal to help drivers avoid convictions by taking part in educational programmes.
Image caption The Times reports that cabinet ministers will ask Theresa May to give MPs a vote on the Brexit divorce deal with the condition that the Irish backstop can be decided on later.
Image caption The Metro leads with ScotRail's apology to commuters over a number of cancellations across the country in December - season ticket holders will be offered a compensation package.
Image caption A lorry which crashed off the A9 appears on the front page of the Inverness, Highlands and Islands edition of The Press and Journal amid devastation caused by high winds. Roads were blocked, schools were closed and a number of properties were damaged by 115mph gales.
Image caption The teenager who died in a house fire in Ayr appears on the front page of the Scottish Sun. It reports that Natalie Merry was pronounced dead at the scene on York Street after the blaze on Sunday.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with letters written by a jailed paedophile who was convicted of sexual abusing a young girl at a holiday park.
Image caption ScotRail's apology also features on the front of The i, as compensation packages offered to season ticket holders have been branded a "gimmick".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that the average UK family is in more than £15,000 worth of debt, as well as further news on the Golden Globes ceremony.
Image caption Jeremy Clarkson appears on the front page of the Daily Star after confusing the new Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness with IRA leader Martin McGuinness.
Image caption And The Courier reports on a court case which heard that murder accused Charles Little thought he was being secretly recorded in the shower. Little is accused of firing a bow and arrows into Gordon Diduca. He denies murder.

