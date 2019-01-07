Scotland

Scotland's papers: Wayne Rooney's US arrest and Brexit vote

  • 7 January 2019
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports that Theresa May insisted the Commons vote on her delayed Brexit bill will go ahead next week, despite concern the government is planning to postpone again.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald also leads with the prime minister's assertion during an appearance on The Andrew Marr Show, as well as fears over the condition of Scotland's roads. It reports that the maintenance backlog on council bridges has doubled in two years.
Image copyright ipaper
Image caption As MPs return to Westminster, the ipaper also features Theresa May's claim that a "meaningful" vote on Brexit will take place. News of Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe's move to Rangers also appears in the top stories.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption Former England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney appears on the Daily Star of Scotland after his arrest in Washington DC.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption Rooney also appears on the Scottish Daily Express - his spokesman said his arrest was for public intoxication, which was a result of feeling "disorientated" after taking sleeping tablets on a flight while drinking.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption The football star's arrest is the lead story in The Scottish Sun, next to accusations that Theresa May "ignored" MPs fears over her Brexit deal and a story on the Golden Globes ceremony.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that receptionists will make decisions on whether patients should see a GP based on the severity of their condition.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption Boris Johnson's claims that voters did not ask for Theresa May's Brexit deal features on the front of the Daily Telegraph. In his column for the paper he calls the withdrawal agreement "downright apocalyptic".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption Fly-tipping appears on the front page of The Courier after the council received more than 900 complaints about the issue last year. Leaders have reminded the public of their procedures to prevent the "selfish and dishonest" activity.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports that people in the UK will return around £4.8bn worth of online goods purchased between Black Friday and Boxing Day, meaning officials sales figures could be misleading.
Image copyright The Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness, Highlands and Islands edition leads with concerns over a bag of needles which were found in a residential street in Oban. The paper obtained figures which reportedly demonstrate increasing demand for needle exchange services.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption And the Daily Record reports that former Celtic striker Chris Sutton is expected to meet police after he received a death threat. The paper reports officers are treating the message seriously after it was reportedly sent to Sutton after Rangers played Celtic at Ibrox.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites