Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Rising tide' of anti-Semitism and baby 'miracle'

  • 6 January 2019
Image copyright Herald on Sunday
Image caption The Herald on Sunday leads with a Jewish community leader's warning that some Jews are "actively considering" emigrating from Scotland over rising levels of anti-Semitism.
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption A baby's life has been transformed after surgeons carried out a spinal operation while he was still in the womb, according to the Sunday Post.
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption The Sunday National says an SNP MEP has written to the EU Commission calling for an investigation into the process through which the UK government awarded three ferry contracts worth more than £107m.
Image copyright Sunday Express
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express reports that schools are facing a growing "crisis" as councils struggle to fill teaching posts.
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday says there are "plenty of positives" in store in 2019 despite "the gloom" surrounding issues such as Brexit.
Image caption The top story for the Observer is the rollout of the UK government's flagship benefits system - universal credit - which the paper says is to be "overhauled" amid concerns over how it affects vulnerable people.
Image copyright Sunday Telegraph
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph claims Russia's foreign intelligence service is trying to establish a new spy network in the UK after its previous web of agents was disrupted by the investigation into last year's Skripal poisoning.
Image copyright Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Mail leads on its interview with a man who mounted a legal case against his ex-wife, after claiming their three boys were not biologically his children.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption The mother of tragic cancer sufferer Bradley Lowery reveals that the well-known Sunderland fan was also a big Rangers supporter.

