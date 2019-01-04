Scotland

Scotland's papers: Baby's unexplained death and waiting times

  • 4 January 2019
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun feature a police investigation into the death of a four-week-old boy in Garthdee, Aberdeen. Emergency crews were sent to the home of parents Kelly Smith and Gavin Loy in Gaitside Terrace on Wednesday.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Meanwhile The Herald is among a number of papers leading with failures to meet the Scottish government's 12-week waiting period for hospital treatment following a diagnosis. One patient in NHS Tayside waited almost two-and-a-half years before being seen.
Image copyright The Press & Journal
Image caption Patients in NHS Grampian also had a two-year wait for hospital treatment, reports The Press and Journal. The north-east edition of the paper also features a stone-lifting event which will make history as the 100th person prepares to haul the 332kg Dinnie Stones.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier also features hospital treatment waiting times as the local health board had the longest wait in Scotland. The figures were obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that consumers could lose £1,598 this year due to an unwillingness to switch to cheaper financial deals including mortgages and credit cards. Prof David Hillington of Strathclyde University said the current situation gave "cause for concern".
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption In other news The Daily Star of Scotland reports that Nelson Mandela House, the fictional home of Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter of Only Fools And Horses, is to be torn down. Harlech Tower is in the west London suburb of Ealing although the programme portrayed it in Peckham, south east London.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption In addition to hospital waiting times, The Daily Telegraph reports on a poll of Conservative Party members which suggests more than half would back a No-Deal Brexit in preference to Theresa May's agreement.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption Scotland Yard say fugitive Jack Shepherd could be anywhere in the world, reports the Scottish Daily Mail. The 31-year-old absconded while on bail and before a trial where he was found culpable for the death of Charlotte Brown.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times features a story on doctors who claim there is a link between heavy social media use and signs of depression in teenagers.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports Conservative activists in Aberdeen are turning against MP Ross Thomson and are considering backing a rival for his seat at the next Westminster election.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman features the arrival of a 7ft stag beetle to Braehead shopping centre in Renfrew, an exhibit designed to help school pupils engage with nature. Again the paper also leads with hospital waiting times, highlighting a warning over a staffing "crisis".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption And the Daily Record leads with the collapse of medical waste firm Healthcare Environmental Services with one staff member telling the paper she was unable to afford food for her family after wages were unpaid.

