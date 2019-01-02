Scotland

Scotland's papers: ScotRail fare rise rage and Loony Dookers

  • 2 January 2019
Image caption Many of Wednesday's papers are leading with the rise in rail fares. The i is calling it a "kick in the wallet" for commuters. Train users in England and Wales will see a 3.1% price hike but ScotRail says it will put up fares by 2.8% but consumers are unhappy with services.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's Scottish edition describes "crippling" prices for commuters north of the border. The paper says some could pay more than £4,000 for annual season tickets on some rail routes. Labour told the paper the rise means the cost of a peak-time season ticket between Glasgow and Edinburgh has gone up by £126 to £4,082, while the price for Dundee-Edinburgh has risen by £138 to £4,450.
Image caption The Herald says: "Late trains, bad service, yet still ScotRail fares go up" on its front page. The report says the rail operator is being urged to reverse the annual fare increase which bites today, adding to the misery of passengers enduring a "dismal service" already. The front page also features a photo of New Year's Day Loony Dookers who braved the water of the Firth of Forth.
Image caption The Dundee Courier leads on a death following an incident in the city in the early hours of 1 January. The man was found seriously hurt in the Nethergate area but later died. A major investigation has begun as police try to find out what exactly happened.
Image caption The Scotsman has an exclusive on a potential Tory U-turn on tuition fees in Scotland. The story says a split has emerged within the ­Scottish Conservatives over the party's opposition to free university tuition. The paper claims a group of parliamentarians are ­privately arguing for a reversal on the policy before the next Holyrood election, believing the party's stance on tuition fees must change for the Tories to challenge the SNP for power.
Image caption The lead story in The Times Scotland says that forced marriage victims are being charged a fee by the Foreign Office after they are rescued. An investigation by the paper found young women who are sent abroad by their families are made to find money for their flight home, as well as basic food and shelter.
Image caption "Trapped" is the headline in the Daily Record, which tells the tale of a Scots gran who has been "stranded in America for 11 years". Elizabeth Young has been trapped in immigration limbo, with the 67-year-old scared that if she travels to see her family in Dundee, she won't get back into the US, which she now calls home.
Image caption The Sun's top story is about missing teenager Liam Smith, who was last seen six weeks ago. The story claims his mother, Alix Smith, is helping police in their investigation by passing on tips and information from psychics.
Image caption More than 200 people a week are set to go bankrupt, according to the Scottish Daily Express. The story claims 2019 will see the numbers of Scots "going bust" soar as people struggle with the financial strain of debt.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail talks about the "UK's sugar timebomb". The paper highlights figures which suggest British children have consumed twice the recommended amount of sugar by the age of 10.
Image caption The Press and Journal's top story is about fears Coastguard cutbacks are putting "lives in danger" around the coasts of the north and north-east. The paper says many shifts are not being covered.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland splash features a star from Coronation Street who had a "close encounter" with a UFO, allegedly close to the soap's famous cobbles.

