Scotland

In pictures: Scotland celebrates Hogmanay

  • 1 January 2019
Last sunrise of 2018 on Aberdeen beach Image copyright Derek Coull
Image caption Derek Coull sent us this photograph of the last sunrise of 2018 at Aberdeen beach.

The beginning of the new year was celebrated with parties, dancing and fireworks in villages, towns and cities across Scotland.

Others chose a more peaceful way to mark the end of 2018.

Here are a selection of photographs of the Hogmanay celebrations from around the country.

Fireworks in Oban Image copyright Nick Edington
Image caption The ships' horns sounded as Hogmanay was celebrated in Oban, says Nick Edington. It was the "perfect start" to 2019, he adds.
Fireworks in Aberdeen Image copyright Rob Thain
Image caption There was also a spectacular display above Aberdeen city centre, says Rob Thain who managed to take this picture.
Have attached another photo of the Edinburgh New Year fireworks, taken from Inverleith St Serf's Church. Image copyright Helen Pratt
Image caption The big event was in Edinburgh and Helen Pratt sent us this photograph of the city's fireworks which she took from her vantage point at Inverleith St Serf's Church.
Revellers at Hogmanay Edinburgh Image copyright Reuters
Image caption There were plenty of revellers on the streets of the capital celebrating the new year.
Members of the Compagnie Transe Express on Princess Street during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh Image copyright PA
Image caption Edinburgh's celebrations included a performance by members of the Compagnie Transe Express on Princes Street.
Reveller Image copyright Reuters
Image caption People were dancing in the street in Scotland's capital.
Edinburgh fireworks Image copyright Greg Paterson
Image caption But it was the spectacular fireworks above Edinburgh that were the highlight for many people - this picture was sent in by Greg Paterson.
Edinburgh fireworks Image copyright Farnoush Hayati
Image caption Farnoush Hayati got a great view of the Edinburgh fireworks from Calton Hill, where there was a "really friendly atmosphere".
Fireballs at Stonehaven Image copyright Phil Dunsmore
Image caption Meanwhile in Stonehaven, the crowds gathered for the annual fireballs ceremony. It was Phil Dunsmore's first time there and he thought it was "fantastic".
Happy new year from Aberdeen Image copyright Michael Diamond
Image caption Fireworks also lit up the night sky above Aberdeen - and the spectacle was captured by Michael Diamond.
Please find attached some photos from a walk up the East Lomond this morning to capture the first sunrise of the New Year. Image copyright Katrina Johnstone
Image caption A much more peaceful photo from Katrina Johnstone in Fife. She got up early to witness the first sunrise of the new year from East Lomond near Falkland.
All images are copyrighted.

