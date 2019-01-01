In pictures: Scotland celebrates Hogmanay

Image copyright Derek Coull Image caption Derek Coull sent us this photograph of the last sunrise of 2018 at Aberdeen beach.

The beginning of the new year was celebrated with parties, dancing and fireworks in villages, towns and cities across Scotland.

Others chose a more peaceful way to mark the end of 2018.

Here are a selection of photographs of the Hogmanay celebrations from around the country.

Image copyright Nick Edington Image caption The ships' horns sounded as Hogmanay was celebrated in Oban, says Nick Edington. It was the "perfect start" to 2019, he adds.

Image copyright Rob Thain Image caption There was also a spectacular display above Aberdeen city centre, says Rob Thain who managed to take this picture.

Image copyright Helen Pratt Image caption The big event was in Edinburgh and Helen Pratt sent us this photograph of the city's fireworks which she took from her vantage point at Inverleith St Serf's Church.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There were plenty of revellers on the streets of the capital celebrating the new year.

Image copyright PA Image caption Edinburgh's celebrations included a performance by members of the Compagnie Transe Express on Princes Street.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption People were dancing in the street in Scotland's capital.

Image copyright Greg Paterson Image caption But it was the spectacular fireworks above Edinburgh that were the highlight for many people - this picture was sent in by Greg Paterson.

Image copyright Farnoush Hayati Image caption Farnoush Hayati got a great view of the Edinburgh fireworks from Calton Hill, where there was a "really friendly atmosphere".

Image copyright Phil Dunsmore Image caption Meanwhile in Stonehaven, the crowds gathered for the annual fireballs ceremony. It was Phil Dunsmore's first time there and he thought it was "fantastic".

Image copyright Michael Diamond Image caption Fireworks also lit up the night sky above Aberdeen - and the spectacle was captured by Michael Diamond.

Image copyright Katrina Johnstone Image caption A much more peaceful photo from Katrina Johnstone in Fife. She got up early to witness the first sunrise of the new year from East Lomond near Falkland.

All images are copyrighted.

If you would like to share your photographs of the Hogmanay celebrations in Scotland, email them to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk

Please give us your name and details of where the picture was taken.

If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.