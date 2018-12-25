Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption Greig and Coleen Pirie had an unexpected Christmas delivery when Lexi arrived early

A couple had an unexpected Christmas Day present when their first baby was born eight weeks early.

Coleen and Greig Pirie, of Inverurie, were due to host Christmas dinner, but instead welcomed Lexi into the world in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Mrs Pirie said: "It's amazing to hold her. We've been calling her Lexi for the last three months. As soon as we said Lexi she opened her eyes."

Mr Pirie added: "I think it will be Christmas dinner in here (hospital)."

Lexi weighed just over 4lbs when she was born at 05:46.

Earlier, another baby - this time at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary - arrived just minutes after midnight.

The baby, who has yet to be named, was born to Melissa Cowe and partner Ross Irvin, from East Lothian, at 00:05.